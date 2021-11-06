TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Oct. 19, 2021, for an in-person meeting at town hall.
The board approved a change of officer application for 99 Restaurants of Boston, LLC. The board also approved a National Grid Pole Petition on Marshall Street.
The board reviewed a liquor license transfer application, and common victualler and entertainment license applications at 885 Main St.
Michael Liu and Yanping Zhan are purchasing Deli King to be remodeled as Mike’s on Main; the proponents own several restaurants in Billerica and Lowell. The restaurant will serve traditional American-style cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The proponents requested that the hours during which alcohol can be served begin at 8 a.m., for items such as mimosas and other breakfast cocktails.
Board member Anne Marie Stronach said she was against “early morning” liquor hours. Liu said there is currently no breakfast place in Tewksbury that serves alcohol in the morning — by allowing the establishment to serve earlier, residents will have a choice for brunch liquor without having to go out of town.
Liu added that the entertainment license only pertains to music, bingo, karaoke, and television.
Member Jayne Wellman spoke about noise concerns submitted to the board from neighbors. Liu said that all noise will be contained within the building:
“My goal is to make this a full-service dining place, not a dive bar,” he said.
The board approved the changed hours, the common liquor license, entertainment license, and transfer of liquor license. Liu said the restaurant plans to be open next year.
Town Clerk Denise Graffeo presented the town’s reprecincting plan. The 2020 federal census showed that the town has 31,342 residents, an 8.2 percent increase from 2020 (precincts are limited to 4,000 residents).
Recent changes made by Governor Charlie Baker have flipped the process of redrawing legislative districts, forcing the town to shape precincts around new state-set boundaries, which are based on 2010 town precincts.
Graffeo said there is no way for the town to add a necessary additional precinct without having a “split” precinct, in which some residents will live in the 18th Essex District and others will live in the 19th Middlesex District, requiring printing two different ballots and hiring additional election staff.
The state’s proposal for Tewksbury’s State House district in joint committee moves the town’s precinct 1 into the 17th Middlesex District, which covers part of Chelmsford and the Lowell neighborhoods of Belvidere and South Lowell; the district is currently represented by Rep. Vanna Howard.
Town Manager Richard Montuori said that though the town will now have three representatives, town residents will not make up a majority of registered voters in any of the districts; he added that it is possible but unlikely that the state legislature will change the maps to accommodate the town.
Member Todd Johnson said that Tewksbury is “the odd man out” and will be “impacted disproportionately.”
Graffeo said that many communities are facing the same issue but it does not seem that the House intends to work with towns.
“This is a 10-year error,” Johnson said, adding that the town will be affected until 2030.
The board reviewed a letter to be sent to MassHousing regarding the 40B application submitted by the Hanover Company regarding its development at 300 Ames Pond Road. Montuori said that the town’s response period was extended by two weeks, and residents, department heads, and town boards and committees have had the opportunity to submit comments to a specific email.
Public input was used to generate a response letter to MassHousing with specific wants, needs, and concerns of the town. Wellman made several edits to reduce ambiguous wording and strengthen language, praising the “substantive” letter.
Chair Jay Kelly added that it is the applicant’s right to submit a 40B project to the state, but it is the community’s right to ask good questions and submit constructive input.
Montuori said the town will likely start addressing mitigation with Hanover either before or during the project review by the town zoning board of appeals. He is setting up a meeting with ZBA chair Nancy Rego, Kelly, Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, and the town’s contracted special counsel to discuss the roles of each party in the process. He will look to continue to provide weekly updates to residents and abutters.
The board voted to approve the draft letter.
The board set trick-or-treat hours for 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
In committee reports, Kelly shared that the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee, in the process of consulting with various town boards and committees, has met with the Open Space and Recreation Committee. Kelly said it was “amazing” how much input was offered to the reuse committee, citing knowledge and expertise of the open space members, and asked to include a voting representative from the open space committee on the reuse committee.
Kelly said the reuse committee was not considering adding additional members from any other committees at the moment but was open to discussion. The board voted to increase the reuse committee by one seat.
The board sought to set meeting dates for 2022. Stronach suggested that the board meet every three weeks rather than every two weeks; Montuori said he would look at possibilities.
The board accepted with gratitude a $7,000 donation from the Stephen J. Dame, II Scholarship Fund, to be used for purchasing equipment for the town’s skateboard park. Dame, a 2008 graduate of TMHS, died in 2008 and was remembered in his obituary as an outstanding skateboarder.
In committee reports, Stronach spoke about the recent resignations on the local housing partnership board, citing “frustration” on committee, issues with reaching quorum, and a perceived lack of support, adding that members felt the committee was not as effective as it should have been.
The board approved a $30,000 RFP for an administrative consultant, but did not receive any responses; she suggested that the board should rethink the structure of the LHP and asked the town manager to work with the community development department and housing authority to consider a different approach.
Stronach requested that resigning members be sent a letter of gratitude for their service.
Member Todd Johnson said that “if you want to resign you should be able to do that, but you should not lay the blame at [the Select Board] or a management group that throughout the entire experience has been supportive of everything they’ve asked for... the tone and accusation was somewhat demeaning and insulting” referring to the resignation letters sent by Nancy Reed and Vincent Fratalia.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2021. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.