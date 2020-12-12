Who could forget the iconic Christmas cartoon “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and its message of commercialism versus the true meaning of Christmas.
One scene that particularly holds true for Christmas 2020 is when Peanuts characters Linus and Charlie Brown come across an old fashioned “wooden tree” among the tall, shiny, artificial trees and Linus proclaims, “Gee, they still make wooden Christmas trees?”
It seems that the popularity of artificial trees has continued to grow since the making of that 1965 holiday classic.
In recent years, 80 percent of American homes that put up a Christmas tree have an artificial tree.
The faux tree industry has grown at a rate of four percent per year, and has become a billion dollar industry, leaving the fresh cut tree industry, literally and figuratively, out in the cold.
However, Christmas 2020 is trending differently, as more Americans are going back to having the real deal.
The fresh cut tree industry has been battling the ever increasing sales of the artificial trees for decades and has struggled to attract younger customers. Many in the industry are hoping this renewed interest in fresh cut trees will continue to grow, but worry that the ongoing pandemic is what has been fueling this upward turn in popularity of a real tree.
Due to the recent pandemic, more people are staying home for the holidays this year, which means they will be home to water and care for a real tree and won’t have to rely on the convenience of a fake tree. Next year at this time, people may feel free to travel again and require the no maintenance of an artificial tree.
This holiday season families are also looking for activities to take the place of other Christmas traditions that can not take place this year, such as parades, Christmas parties and visits with Santa. Fresh Christmas tree hunting is largely an outdoor activity for pre-cut tree sales or cut-your-own farms, so both offer a low risk virus spreading atmosphere.
Not only does shopping for a real tree offer a much needed family outing, it is also a memory maker, and for a year that most of us would rather forget, many people are looking for some positive memories to heal the negativity of this past year. It remains to be seen if this will become a new holiday tradition for families in the future.
Regardless of weather this remains a year after year tradition for most families, for Christmas 2020 this new found demand for a fresh cut tree, along with the drought conditions of earlier this year, means there is expected to be a shortage of real trees this Christmas season.
The pandemic has also indirectly added to the demand of the “wooden tree,” not physically, but emotionally. Months of isolation has left the public longing for something happy and festive to look forward to, prompting the Christmas decorating season to start much earlier than normal this year.
Major Christmas decor retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, are reporting that the 2020 Christmas decorating season has started approximately seven days ahead of past years, causing many Christmas retailers to have empty shelves as early as Thanksgiving weekend.
Thanksgiving weekend is typically the unofficial start of the Christmas season, and usually offers the biggest volume of sales for most cut-your-own tree farms. This year, many tree farms were inundated with requests for trees before the Thanksgiving holiday. The unexpected early turnout for Christmas trees this year has left many farms sold out by Thanksgiving weekend.
Don’t be discouraged if you have procrastinated getting a real tree this year, and have now resolved to put up your old, tired, artificial tree again. There is still plenty of time to get yourself an old fashioned “wooden one,” but you may not want to wait too much longer.
If you want to have a cut-your-own experience, it may be too late. Most cut-your-own farms are sold out by the second weekend in December, and with this season's early start, farms may have closed earlier than normal. It is a good idea to call around to several farms first, especially if there is a particular size or type of tree you are looking for.
There are still many local retailers offering a selection of pre-cut trees. This may be more your style if you have never had a real tree before and are not much of the “outdoorsy type.”
Of course, cut-your-own trees are as fresh as you can get, and will last longer than a pre-cut tree, but there are several steps you can take to prolong the life of your Christmas tree regardless if it is a pre-cut tree.
When purchasing a pre-cut tree, make sure to give the trunk a fresh cut at the base before putting it in your stand at home. A cut tree trunk can start to seal over within an hour of cutting. If this happens before you get your tree into water, it will not be able to absorb water properly, and will lead to a dry and brittle tree (which can become a dangerous fire hazard).
Water your tree daily. The first week it is in the house, you may need to water it more than once a day. For every inch in a trunks diameter, fill the stand with 1 quart of water. There is no need for additives, clean, warm (not hot) water works best.
Never leave a real tree lit while unattended. Faulty tree lights and a dry tree is a dangerous combination for disaster.
A beautifully decorated tree next to a roaring fireplace makes for a perfect Christmas card scene, but is a sure way to prematurely dry out your tree.
Keep your tree away from any type of heat source, including fireplaces, wood or coal stoves, radiators, air ducts, and even windows with a lot of direct sunlight.
If your home is prone to be dry, try using a humidifier to add moisture to the room to prevent premature drying of the tree.
This holiday season promises to be very different from our past holiday celebrations. Maybe we can use this unwanted change in our regimen to try new things and have a different experience from our normal holiday traditions.
In case you have forgotten, or perhaps have never experienced, the smell of a fresh cut Christmas tree in your home adds that extra bit of Christmas magic that all of us may be missing this year. This year keep the artificial tree in the attic, and remember what it was like to experience the joy of an old fashioned “wooden tree.”
