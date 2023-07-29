Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mit­tee met on July 19 to discuss proposed changes to the district’s busing model with Business Ma­nager Dave Libby.

The district has traditionally used a three-tier­ed system with 24 buses to service the seven schools in the district. A recent dri­ver shortage and the integration of the Center Ele­mentary School and closure of the North Street and Trahan Schools have created challenges for the existing model. The district is considering shifting some start and end times to avoid timing delays.

Libby explained that the district attempts to have about 50 students per bus, with route times generally lasting between 20 and 45 minutes. The afternoon run typically dictates routes and schedules, and Libby emphasized the importance of getting elementary school students home before it gets dark in the winter.

Libby discussed several potential models. One mo­del would have separate and dedicated buses for each school based on en­rollment; this would eliminate mixing of students in different grades and re­duce the number of buses at CES, but routes would be very long in less densely populated areas of town for younger students.

Another hybrid model would have some dedicated routes for the elementary schools, and some shared routes between the CES and the Dewing and Heath Brook Schools. Lib­by ex­plained that this would be the best use of available resources, and would re­duce mixing of students; however, routes would still be long in some less densely populated areas of town for K-1 schools.

To address time issues, Libby proposed eliminating two routes serving the Ryan School, starting and ending school at the Ryan 10 minutes earlier, and starting and ending school at the Wynn Mid­dle School five minutes earlier, allowing for Wynn buses to make it to the Ryan on time. The school day would still be the same length.

Libby said that longer route times for dedicated routes could be offset by single pick-up and drop-off locations, rather than stopping at individual houses. He also said that more street crossings may be required for students, but the district will em­phasize training for drivers and parents. Parents are required to be at bus stops for pick-up and drop-off, and can use the MyView app to track buses.

Libby touched on the driver shortage, noting that the bus company recently had a candidate pass a road test, with several more individuals in the training and permitting process.

Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan noted that bus service in the district is free for families, unlike in other towns. The district has seats for all students in the district to ride the bus, but may begin requiring registration in order to plan routes efficiently.

The board voted to allow Libby and Theriault-Re­gan to adjust times as presented for the Wynn and Ryan, with more in­formation forthcoming at the committee’s August meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.