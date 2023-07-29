TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on July 19 to discuss proposed changes to the district’s busing model with Business Manager Dave Libby.
The district has traditionally used a three-tiered system with 24 buses to service the seven schools in the district. A recent driver shortage and the integration of the Center Elementary School and closure of the North Street and Trahan Schools have created challenges for the existing model. The district is considering shifting some start and end times to avoid timing delays.
Libby explained that the district attempts to have about 50 students per bus, with route times generally lasting between 20 and 45 minutes. The afternoon run typically dictates routes and schedules, and Libby emphasized the importance of getting elementary school students home before it gets dark in the winter.
Libby discussed several potential models. One model would have separate and dedicated buses for each school based on enrollment; this would eliminate mixing of students in different grades and reduce the number of buses at CES, but routes would be very long in less densely populated areas of town for younger students.
Another hybrid model would have some dedicated routes for the elementary schools, and some shared routes between the CES and the Dewing and Heath Brook Schools. Libby explained that this would be the best use of available resources, and would reduce mixing of students; however, routes would still be long in some less densely populated areas of town for K-1 schools.
To address time issues, Libby proposed eliminating two routes serving the Ryan School, starting and ending school at the Ryan 10 minutes earlier, and starting and ending school at the Wynn Middle School five minutes earlier, allowing for Wynn buses to make it to the Ryan on time. The school day would still be the same length.
Libby said that longer route times for dedicated routes could be offset by single pick-up and drop-off locations, rather than stopping at individual houses. He also said that more street crossings may be required for students, but the district will emphasize training for drivers and parents. Parents are required to be at bus stops for pick-up and drop-off, and can use the MyView app to track buses.
Libby touched on the driver shortage, noting that the bus company recently had a candidate pass a road test, with several more individuals in the training and permitting process.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan noted that bus service in the district is free for families, unlike in other towns. The district has seats for all students in the district to ride the bus, but may begin requiring registration in order to plan routes efficiently.
The board voted to allow Libby and Theriault-Regan to adjust times as presented for the Wynn and Ryan, with more information forthcoming at the committee’s August meeting.
