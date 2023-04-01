TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, March 23, 2023 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2023, Harshit Pal and Rebecca Kelleher for receiving the March 2023 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Harshit Pal is the son of Usha Roni and Kunal Pal, and was nominated by Tewksbury Memorial High School faculty member Joel Mignault for being much more than your average high school student. His enthusiastic participation and maturity in the classroom, on the field, and within the community has earned him respect from his teachers as well as from his fellow classmates.
Academically speaking, Pal is at the top of his game, holding a regular spot on the Principal's List with a GPA of 4.3+. He is an active member of the National Honor Society, enrolled in several AP (Advanced Placement) courses and is a recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
Within the TMHS student body community, Pal has filled the ultimate leadership role as President of the Class of 2023. His leadership qualities have also been put to good use as the town’s Student Representative for the Tewksbury Equality, Inclusion and Diversity Committee, and as a Student Representative for the Tewksbury Superintendent Search.
Pal’s other TMHS community involvements include being an active member of the Student Mentoring Program, Mock Trial, and the DECA Club, where he earned success as a Massachusetts DECA State Champion and qualified for the International DECA Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Athletics have also been an important part of Pal’s TMHS career. He enjoyed continued success as a member of the TMHS varsity football team.
Pal is just as dedicated to his surrounding community as he is within the halls of TMHS, spending many hours volunteering his services.
Volunteer work he participated in includes fundraising for the Tewksbury Public Library, as well as helping to shelf books in the library during the winter months.
He also volunteered for two summers as a messenger and escort at the Lahey Clinic.
Rebecca Kelleher, daughter of Melissa and David Kelleher, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Mackenzie Leggeri for her care and devotion to family and friends, and putting her organizational, time management, and critical thinking skills to use as part of her own personal success and to help others in need.
In the classrooms of TMHS, Kelleher’s hard work earned her success as a member of National Honor Society and a recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. She has also earned a spot on the Principal’s List and is a Gold Card Recipient.
Within the halls of TMHS, Kelleher has made a positive impression on her high school community as an active member of Peer Mentoring and Captains Council, and as a former member of DECA.
Kelleher has earned equal success out of the classrooms and on the fields of TMHS as a co-captain for the varsity field hockey team and as a former captain of the JV lacrosse team.
Community Service also plays a large role in Kelleher’s life, as she offers many hours of volunteer work for multiple organizations.
Her volunteer work accomplishments include working for One Wish Project, as a tutor for 4th graders, as a vaccine clinic volunteer, and volunteer coaching for the Tewksbury field hockey program.
Kelleher has put her own limited free time to good use by earning herself CPR and AED Certification and has become a Basic Life Support provider.
Despite such a full school and community schedule, Kelleher somehow manages to hold multiple part-time jobs as a grocery clerk at Market Basket and as a dietary aide at Lowell General Hospital.
After graduation, both Hat’s Off Award recipients have big plans for the future.
Pal has received a full scholarship to Tufts University, where he plans to attend in the fall to study Political Science with a minor in Finance. He hopes to pursue a career in Law or Business.
Kelleher will be attending UMASS Lowell in the fall as an Honors Program student studying Nursing. She hopes to one day work as a pediatric nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and eventually continue her education to become a Children’s Nurse Practitioner.
These two well deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients have certainly set high goals for themselves, but with continued hard work and determination, a promising future is definitely within their reach!
