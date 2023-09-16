Dogs are one of the most popular domesticated pets, and although many of us care for our beloved dogs like they are our very own babies, there are currently over 500,000 hard working service dogs in the United States caring for their owners.
It is important to acknowledge the efforts and the lifelong commitment to help humans that is made by these devoted animals.
To celebrate this particular sector of man’s best friend, the month of September has been dedicated as National Service Dog Month.
National Service Dog Month is meant to highlight these truly selfless companions and spread awareness on the many tasks that trained service dogs perform on a daily basis.
This celebratory month also hopes to promote action to get service dogs to those who may benefit from the help offered by these animals.
Service dogs were put into use as early as 1st Century A.D. to help lead the blind in Ancient Rome.
In the 1750’s, hospitals for the blind in Paris would keep dogs to aid patients.
The first manual for coaching guide dogs was published in 1819 by Johann Wilhelm Klien, and by the 1920’s, service dogs for the visually impaired were in regular use here in the U.S.
Today, there are eight different types of trained Service Dogs: Autism Service Dogs, Hearing Service Dogs, Diabetic Alert Dogs, Seizure Response Dogs, Guide Dogs, Allergy Detection Dogs, Mobility Assistance Dogs, and PTSD Service Dogs.
These trained service dogs perform such life altering tasks as alerting and protecting a person who has seizures or is prone to dangerously low blood sugar levels, safely guide the blind, pulling a wheelchair, reminding a person to take prescribed medication, or calming a person with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder during an anxiety attack.
Some support pets are “labeled” as service animals, but are actually called Emotional Support Pets. Although both types perform a much needed service, there is a difference in their use.
A service dog is protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and has been specifically trained to help or perform tasks related to a physical or mental hindrance that their handler faces.
An Emotional Support Animal is a pet who helps relieve the symptoms of a mental illness for its owner, but has no special training.
For those who have not had much hands-on interaction with a service animal, it can be difficult to identify the difference between a Service Dog and an Emotional Support Dog.
Despite the fact that many service animals wear a red or black vest to identify them to the public, there is no “official” uniform or I.D. for these working animals.
The easiest way to recognize a trained service dog is by observing their behavior.
Trained service dogs are focused, disciplined, and have non-reactive behavior.
They are generally not easily distracted and will not leave their handler’s side.
According to the ADA, service dogs are allowed to go anywhere their human handler goes, even places that do not allow pets.
This includes restaurants, shops, hospitals, schools, hotels, university housing, public housing programs, and emergency shelters.
The ADA specifically outlines that the only time a service animal can be refused entry to an establishment is if the animal’s presence will fundamentally alter the nature of the goods or services provided to the public, such as compromising the sterile environment of a hospital’s operating room.
However, a business can request the removal of a service animal if the animal is not housebroken or the owner can not keep the dog under control.
In celebration of National Service Dog Month, you can generously show your appreciation for these remarkable animals by donating time or money to one of the many organizations involved in raising and training service dogs.
NEADS (National Education for Assistance Dog Services) is a national, non-profit organization that was established in 1976 to specifically provide training and placement for service dogs.
Today they raise and train dogs for specific service needs and place them to needy applicants throughout the country.
If you or someone you know may benefit from the assistance of a service dog, U.S. Service Animals offers plenty of information on how to train or get an already trained service dog to fit your individual needs.
For a list of Massachusetts area service dog trainers and providers visit www.usserviceanimals.org.
