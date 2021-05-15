Flower buds and new foliage growth is a telltale sign of the beginning of spring. For seasonal allergy sufferers, it is also a sure sign of the beginning of spring allergy season.
This is the time of year to stock up on extra tissues as a runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, and cough and sneeze are just a few of the many allergy symptoms to look forward to during spring allergy season.
Thanks to climate change, common seasonal allergies are getting worse every year. An increase in climate temperature has led to more pollen production, which is a major allergy irritant, especially for those who suffer from respiratory issues like asthma.
A study done by John Hopkins School of Medicine determined that the spring allergy season has been arriving approximately 20 days earlier than it did in 1990. This longer allergy season also contains 20 percent more pollen than allergy seasons before.
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you will agree that the 2021 allergy season that has been predicted to be the worst allergy season yet, is living up to scientific expectations.
Typically, tree pollen starts in early to mid March. Grass pollen starts in May, and weed pollen, such as dandelions, is at its peak in July. Ragweed pollen shows up in late August as the “last hoorah” of allergy irritants before a killing frost ends the suffering of seasonal allergies some time in late September.
All of this allergy bad news is enough to give anyone a sinus headache! But don’t throw in the Kleenex box just yet, as there are many ways to fight back against the common seasonal allergy symptoms.
Your first plan of attack against seasonal allergies is to pinpoint your allergy triggers. Make an appointment with an allergist for an allergy skin test to determine your specific seasonal allergies. Then, with your doctor's guidance, you can set out a comprehensive plan of avoidance and attack.
There are also many over the counter and prescription medicines that will help relieve many of the common effects of seasonal allergies. As with any medicine, you should consult your physician and pharmacist when starting any new medications.
There are also several things you can do to limit your exposure to the outdoor allergy irritants, thus limiting the need for medications to relieve your symptoms.
During high pollen count days, keep windows and doors closed to protect your indoor air. You can also install HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filters to your air-conditioning system and panel filters to your furnace.
Try to avoid long outdoor exposure during peak pollen count days. If you need to get caught up on yard work or other activities that keep you outdoors for long periods of time, try wearing a face mask to cut the amount of pollen you breathe in while outside.
Each time you come in from the outdoors, you are bringing small particles of the outside world in with you. During peak pollen times, leave your shoes at the door, then shower and change your clothing to keep from spreading pollen throughout your home.
Eat a nutritious balanced diet to keep your immune system intact, and drink plenty of fluids. The extra liquid intake can thin mucus in your nasal passages and give you some relief of symptoms. Warm fluids such as tea, broth or soup also have the added benefit of steam.
Breathing in steam can also help clear sinus passages and help you breathe easier.
Hold your head over a very warm bowl of water, and place a towel over your head to trap the steam. This effect can also be achieved by sitting in the bathroom and running a hot shower.
Smoke can cause many similar effects as seasonal allergies, so during peak allergy season, avoid being around cigarette smokers, wood burning stoves and fireplaces to reduce added respiratory irritants.
Extreme allergy sufferers may want to consider alternative treatments, such as the ancient practice of acupuncture. Studies show that acupuncture can have positive effects on nasal allergies and may help those with extreme symptoms. Consult with your doctor to see if this is an avenue worth pursuing.
Despite the lure of warm temperatures and agricultural beauty that spring has to offer, the 2021 allergy season seems to be living up to the promise of the worst allergy season ever. For allergy sufferers, your best bet to enjoy the spring season may require more time looking out the window at your yard instead of actually being outside in your yard.
Seeking the help of a professional allergist and taking preventative measures to avoid your exposure can make a big difference this allergy season. Keep in mind that this is New England, so a killing frost will be here before you know it.
