Some say “West Mass is the best Mass” — why should the eastern part of the state have all the fun? For arts and culture, take a drive and visit Williamstown, the artistic heart of Western Massachusetts. This college town is tucked in the state’s northwest corner, bordering New York and Vermont, and has long been a draw for art lovers.
Williamstown is home to Williams College, one of the country’s top liberal arts schools. The 450-acre campus has historic buildings aplenty, including the Hopkins Observatory, the oldest extant astronomical observatory in the United States. Williams’ alumni list is long and prestigious, boasting presidents and senators, actors and artists. Notable graduates include Stephen Sondheim, Mika Brzezinski, and Elia Kazan, to name just a few.
One of the most significant regional theater gatherings in the country happens annually at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Founded in 1954 at Williams College, decades of productions and performers have made their way to this revered summer theater. The festival has served as an incubator of sorts for theater development, having transferred many shows to Broadway — several of which would go on to win Tony Awards, Broadway’s highest honors.
In 2002, the Williamstown Theater Festival won a Regional Theater Tony Award, which recognizes excellence in theater outside the Broadway circuit and provides grants to winners. Past participants in productions have included Sigourney Weaver, Nathan Lane, Richard Chamberlain, and many more.
There’s no better display of Williamstown’s magnetism for creative types than at Pappa Charlie’s Deli on Spring Street. Opened in 1976, the deli is famous for its expansive menu of hot and cold sandwiches — all of which are named after celebrities who have passed through town.
Fans of “Gilmore Girls” should try the Lauren Graham or the Edward Herrmann, while others may enjoy the Greek-inspired Olympia Dukakis or the Steven Weber, whose signed picture hangs prominently on the wall. The Judge Reinhold and Mary Tyler Moore are both substantial options, and a vegetarian menu provides choices for everyone. Sandwiches are filling and can either be enjoyed in town or taken on the road.
Spring Street makes for a great stroll, whether you’re looking to pick up some Williams College merch or just want to experience life in a small college town. There’s a theater, pop-up stores, coffee shops, and restaurants catering to every palate. Stop for some ice cream while you explore this little downtown.
In the summertime and fall, the Williamstown Farmers Market on Spring Street focuses on local food and artisan crafts from regional vendors. Founded in 1981, the market has been connecting visitors with the agricultural traditions of Western Massachusetts for decades. Stop by for a treat and enjoy music from community artists while you peruse the ever-changing selection of goods.
Art lovers flock to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, a public art museum and major research institution. Located in a stunning pastoral landscape with renowned architecture, the institute is as much a work of art as any of its collection and rivals Boston’s museums. The Clark is a great place for families to visit, with youth-oriented programming and walking trails across its 140 acres; visitors 21 years old or younger and students with a college ID receive free admission.
Williamstown is just one great stop along the Mohawk Trail, the first scenic road in New England. Following Route 2, this 63 mile byway was established in 1914 and traces an ancient indigenous footpath. Travelers to New York will pass through college towns and quaint villages — stop in for a quick sightseeing visit or a bite to eat. There are sweeping vistas aplenty, and endless opportunities to pull over and discover what Western Massachusetts has to offer.
For more information, visit www.destinationwilliamstown.org and www.clarkart.edu.
