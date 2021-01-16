TEWKSBURY — Across the nation and the State of Massachusetts, the first round of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine is underway. In Massachusetts, those eligible for the vaccine currently include healthcare workers, and those residing in long-term care, rest homes, or assisted living facilities.
As rollout has begun, many local healthcare workers have been able to receive the vaccine. Among them include Ellen Cobuccio and Emma Rose, both from Tewksbury.
Cobuccio is an employee at Lowell General Hospital. Though not a frontline healthcare worker, she was offered the vaccine and felt obligated to get it to contribute to the greater good of the community.
“I wanted to be a small part of seeing the end of this pandemic,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that I was protected and not able to pass the virus along to any of my family, friends, or coworkers.”
Overall, Cobuccio found the vaccination process to be easy, scheduling an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine during her workday, then monitoring herself for any side effects. Following her vaccination, she experienced mild nausea and fatigue for a few days, as well as a sore arm. She will receive her second dose of the vaccine in two weeks.
Rose, a 2017 graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School, currently works as a CNA on the med-surg neurology floor of Lahey Hospital Medical Center in Burlington. Her vaccine experience was similar to that of Cobuccio’s. She received her first dose of the vaccine in December, and is set to receive her second dose within the next week. Following the vaccination, she did not experience any serious side effects, just minimal soreness of the injection site.
As they become more widely available to the general public, Rose encourages others to receive the vaccine in order to combat the pandemic, as well as to protect vulnerable populations.
“I recommend getting the vaccine to everyone to protect their health and that of their loved ones,” Rose said. “As the most prominent side effect was soreness of the injection site, I suggest getting the shot in your dominant arm to move the muscle around, and icing it to prevent soreness.”
To learn more about the Massachusetts COVID-19 Distribution Timeline, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/when-can-i-get-the-covid-19-vaccine.
