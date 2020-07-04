TMHS 2020 Seal of Biliteracy honorees were recently recognized for their language achievements. Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan, EL Director Karen Hodgson, Mike Fowler, Rebecca DiFrancesco, Alexia Chesbrough, Megan Cunningham, Caitlyn Fiore, Amaya Allen, Emely Estevez Hilario, Emily Hankins, Jasmine Won, Andrew Laperriere, Tracey Costa, and Sra. Graca Dudley. (Paige Impink photo)