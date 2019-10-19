Halloween and the fall season would not be the same without a Jack-O-Lantern on your front step, or a pile of multi-colored pumpkins on a haystack in your front yard.
For fall decorating, the pumpkin and the Jack-O-Lantern is definitely the star of the season.
But, have you ever wondered what that sly, spooky pumpkin face is smiling about? Perhaps it is because he realizes all the fabulous fall flavor you are missing out on, not to mention all the health benefits, by using the fall pumpkin for ornamental purposes only.
Lately, you can’t go into a supermarket or coffee shop without being bombarded with seasonal fall flavored items. Coffee, yogurt, cookies, breakfast cereal, even dog food is now being offered in pumpkin-spiced flavors.
This variety of choices will probably fulfill your cravings for that comforting fall flavor, but many of these seasonal food items don’t actually contain any real pumpkin. This may cause you to miss out on all the beneficial, nutritional value of this harvest favorite.
Belonging to the Cucurbitaceae botanical family, the pumpkin is in prime harvest from late August until mid- to late-October.
Commonly viewed as a vegetable, the pumpkin is technically a fruit, as it has seeds inside, but nutritionally speaking, it is more like a vegetable.
This autumn favorite has a very impressive nutrient profile. It’s packed with minerals like copper, potassium, manganese, and iron, as well as vitamins.
Pumpkins are super rich in vitamin A, offering a plentiful 245 percent of the Reference Daily Intake per serving, as well as vitamin C, E, B2 and beta-carotene (a carotenoid that turns into vitamin A).
Vitamin A guards against many eye diseases, and both vitamin A and C boost the immune system as well as promote healthy skin.
Pumpkins are relatively low in calories (49 calories per serving) and dense in nutrition, making the pumpkin a good addition to your diet if you are trying to lose weight.
Loaded with fiber, pumpkins are a great addition to a heart healthy diet, and food high in antioxidants (like the pumpkin) can reduce the risk of many chronic diseases.
Canned pumpkin is readily available to easily add to your favorite recipes, but don’t be afraid to use fresh pumpkin in the place of canned pumpkin. It is actually very easy to prepare a fresh pumpkin, and if you do it in advance and freeze it, there is no need for the canned version.
Carefully cut through the tough skin of the pumpkin, and scoop out the seeds and stringy “goop” part. The part that is left on the walls of the pumpkin is the “meat.” Slice into smaller chunks or wedges, and be sure to cut off any remaining skin.
If you plan to make your own pumpkin puree, clean out the seeds and strings of a smaller pumpkin, and place the whole pumpkin in the microwave for six minutes. This will make it easy to scoop the “meat” out of the pumpkin. Pumpkin puree can also be made in advance and frozen, then added to your favorite recipes.
Pumpkin puree is also a great addition to your dogs diet. Because it is packed with vitamins, it will leave your pet’s coat shiny and healthy, but be sure to check with your vet before making any changes to your dog’s diet.
The easiest way to prepare and eat fresh pumpkin is to simply roast it in the oven. Coat lightly with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper, or try traditional pumpkin spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, and place on a pan in a single layer. Cook at 425 degrees for 25-35 minutes.
When preparing your fresh pumpkin to cook and eat, don’t throw away those seeds! Pumpkin seeds are also edible and offer may health benefits as well.
The seeds are a great source of protein, iron, calcium, the B vitamins, and beta-carotene. Pumpkin seeds offer unsaturated fats like omega-3, making it a great part of a heart-healthy diet.
Because these seeds are a good source of plant-based protein, and are naturally low in carbohydrates, you can help control your blood sugar levels by incorporating pumpkin seeds into your type 2 diabetic diet.
Seeds are easy to add to your diet by sprinkling over oatmeal, salad, stir fry, and soup, but also make a great snack on their own.
To roast, toss 1 ½ cup of seeds in 2 teaspoons of melted butter or margarine and a pinch of salt. Spread in a single layer on a pan and bake at 300 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
You can change up the flavor by adding your favorite spices. For a sweet, autumn treat add cinnamon, ginger and a pinch of sugar. If you like things spicy, try adding paprika, cajun seasoning, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce.
When preparing pumpkins for consumption, bigger is not always better. Smaller pumpkins usually have more flavor than the larger ones, but if seeds are what you are after, the large pumpkins are loaded with seeds.
This year, don’t celebrate this wonderful fall season by eating “pumpkin spiced flavored” snacks, indulge yourself in the true pumpkin flavor of fresh pumpkin.
Remember, fresh pumpkin isn’t limited to the dessert table. It is easy to add pumpkin to the dinner table as a simple or surprising dish. To try fun recipes like pumpkin french fries, pasta, or chili, visit www.theglowingfridge.com.
