TEWKSBURY — The TMHS robotics team, FRC Team 1474 “Titans,” competed in the New England North Shore District event on Saturday and Sunday, a regional robotics competition hosted by FIRST Robotics at Reading High School. The Titans steadily moved up the ranks each round and made it to the finals, closing within one point of the top spot. It was an impressive performance for the team.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) teams from around New England traveled to Reading to participate in the competition. The competition was limited to just mentors and team members while families and friends watched via the Twitch network online.
Tewksbury team members Eric Impink, David Penney, Liam Mullins, Jared Woodman, Renuka Laite, Nick Pace, Andrew Yoken, and advisors Scott Morris, Victor Impink and Josh Nichols were in attendance.
Teams competed on a pre-defined field with 1-2 drivers, a drive coach for the robot, and another team member who loaded balls into the arena as the robots completed a series of skills. Teams ranged in size, skill and age at the tournament and competed six at a time (two alliances of three teams).
“Bots” as they are called, were required to shoot balls into an upper goal, a lower goal, and raise themselves via a series of bars climbing 4-6 feet in the air. Teams were aware of the skills required on the course and built the bots to accomplish each task.
An autonomous period provided a coding challenge, and granted teams higher points if successful. Teams were permitted to bring the tools and parts necessary for repair of the robots, but needed to fit into a roughly 10’ x 10’ work area. Most teams used rolling toolboxes or custom storage containers tailored to their needs. Teams helped each other out, forming alliances, and working with the strength of each robot to earn maximum points.
The students have worked on the robot since Jan. 3, and proceeded through the competition with no damage and no software glitches.
As driver Penney put it, “We are consistent and durable.”
The students built everything from scratch, gaining technical skills such as machining, 3D printing, laser cutting, wiring and coding, as well as soft skills such as project management, public relations and finance. The team’s programmer, Liam Mullins, worked tirelessly to develop the code, while other members worked together to design and build the bot.
Last weekend, the Titans faced off against Boston’s best at Revere High School at the New England District Greater Boston event. The team is always seeking sponsors and is grateful to this year’s support from PTC, Analog Devices, Qualcomm, and Tewksbury Memorial High School. Contact the team via email at frcteam1474@gmail.com for additional sponsorship opportunities or to get involved.
