TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, March 24, 2022 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2022, Ava Gilligan and Mia Gaglione for receiving the March 2022 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Both Gilligan and Gaglione were nominated by TMHS faculty member and DECA Advisor Jim Sullivan for their outstanding achievements in academics and extracurricular activities, as well as their ability to represent TMHS to the highest degree possible.
Ava Gilligan, daughter of Dina and Dean Gilligan, has had an impressive academic career at TMHS, making a regular appearance on the Honor Roll and Principal's List, receiving the Gold Card award, and as an active member of the National Honor Society.
Out of the classroom, Gilligan puts her leadership qualities to good use as the captain of the TMHS Dance team and co-President of the DECA Club. She is also an active member of the Yearbook Club and the Best Buddies Club.
Gilligan’s energy and enthusiasm has brought her much success as a member of the MVC Champion Varsity Cheer Team, receiving the MVP Award and 2nd Team All-Conference Award. She is also a competitive dancer at Just Dance Academy.
Mia Gaglione, daughter of Carolyn and Fulvio Gaglione, has achieved academic success at TMHS, ranking in the top 25 percent of her class.
Her other academic achievements include holding a regular spot on the Honor Roll, receiving the Gold Card Award and is an active member of the National Honor Society.
On the playing field, Gaglione has also achieved athletic success as the captain of the TMHS field hockey team and recipient of the Iron-Women Award for field hockey. She is also a member of the Dance Team.
Extracurricular activities also play an important role in Gaglione’s life on TMHS campus as an active member of Yearbook Club, Best Buddies Club, and the DECA Club.
DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) prepares students to become emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management careers in high schools and colleges around the world, and has played an important role in Gilligan and Gaglione’s high school careers.
Both Gilligan and Gaglione have achieved great success in this program as members for four years, including two years each as officers.
Recently, both competed against 30 + other participants at the DECA State Career Development Conference in Boston, finishing as State Champions in the Project Management Community Giving category. This achievement now qualifies both to participate in the International Career Development Conference that will be held at the end of April.
As active members in the DECA Club, both Gilligan and Gaglione took on the enormous task of planning, organizing, and executing the annual TMHS Fashion Show fundraising event.
Working alongside corporate managers, local businesses, school administrators, and their fellow student peers, they helped raise over $17,000 for the Meghan McCarthy Research Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
In addition to their fundraising achievements, Gilligan also serves her community as a volunteer at her church and with the Masons, and Gaglione’s other community service includes volunteer work at Apple Fest, Harvest Fest and the Adaptive Dance program.
It is hard to believe that either of these busy students would have a moment to do anything else, but Gilligan manges to find the time to hold a part time job at Mac’s Dairy Farm, and Gaglione works at Market Basket.
After graduation, Gilligan plans to go to college to pursue a career in Nursing and Gaglione will attend Bryant University majoring in Finance with a minor in Economics.
Dignity, compassion and professionalism has been the driving force behind these two well deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients. This same drive will surely bring continued success for them as they head toward their future endeavors.
