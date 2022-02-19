TEWKSBURY - Last Friday at Tewksbury Memorial High School, more than 100 students walked out, with an additional 300 students protesting in the cafeteria, in support of teachers and aides in the midst of ongoing contract negotiations between teaching staff and the district.
The walkouts followed an explosive School Committee meeting on Wednesday night, packed by roughly 200 educators, teachers, and Tewksbury TTA members. Those in attendance intended to petition committee members and district administrators to reconsider the current mediation process used in the contract negotiations in favor of direct bargaining. The attendees were met with resistance from School Committee Chair Keith Sullivan, who eventually ended the meeting’s citizen forum on the grounds the committee’s agenda only permits that attendees are allowed to make comments “related to items on the agenda.”
Sullivan then requested police in attendance escort out Tewksbury Teachers Association President Connor Bourgoin after he continued to try to speak following the committee’s vote to end the citizen forum. Shortly after, Sullivan asked officers to clear the room for the remainder of the meeting.
As contract negotiations raged on, educators in the Tewksbury Public School system began the “work to rule” process at the beginning of December. This means TTA members perform only the necessary parts of their job, such as lesson planning and accessing work, while utilizing a tiered approach to stop any extra, expected work.
Examples of this include substitute coverage, planning/chaperoning school events, writing recommendation letters, and responding to emails/phone calls outside of school hours.
For high school students, this has culminated in multiple classes being held simultaneously in the auditorium in the face of staffing/substitute shortages during the omicron-variant outbreak in January, delayed college application help, and little to no advisor help for Senior Project.
During the walkout, students protested the negative consequences the ongoing negotiations have had on their academic experience. Signs in the crowd raised the question “What about us?” while another read “Stop the bickering, it’s hurting our education.” Other students held “fair contract now” signs similar to those held by the School Committee meeting attendees.
In the wake of the protests, some town residents took to community Facebook pages to question whether the students themselves were the driving forces behind the walkout, opposed to being encouraged by high school teachers and staff. Others suggested the students did not care about the teacher contracts, and just used the walkout as a break from class.
Students maintained that the protest was completely planned by students, with the primary intent of supporting faculty members and advocating for a fair resolution to the contract crisis.
Tewksbury educators have been working without a contract since Aug. 31, 2021. In an interview with WHDH, Bourgoin expressed gratitude towards the students’ actions.
“It was honestly really touching… It was really powerful,” he said.
