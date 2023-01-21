As we settle into mid-January, the typical New Year’s Eve celebration fades to a distant memory, and many of us stop issuing a happy New Year salutation to friends and co-workers. This is not because we no longer wish happiness to our friends for the upcoming year, but because we fear that it will now seem like an afterthought from a holiday season that has ended.
This school of thought couldn't be further from the truth as Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, does not even start until the end of January.
Chinese New Year’s date changes from year to year because it is decided by the Chinese Lunar Calendar, but is celebrated within the months of January and February.
The Lunar Calendar is based on the cycle of the moon and the sun, and typically runs 21 to 51 days behind the internationally used Gregorian Calendar.
The day of Chinese New Year is always on a new moon day, usually the second new moon after the winter solstice.
Because Chinese New Year celebration is also based on the Chinese Zodiac Calendar, each New Year is designated to a different Zodiac Sign.
The Chinese Zodiac Signs are an ancient way of dating years in a 12-year cycle.
Legend states that the Jade Emperor had all the animals of the world compete in a race. The first 12 to win would be rewarded by having a year named after them.
The Zodiac animals are an important part of Chinese culture because the animal signs have been used for centuries in stories and folklore to teach valuable life lessons.
The 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac are (in order) Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.
For this year’s Chinese New Year celebration, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Specifically, the Year of the Water Rabbit.
The sign of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity.
People who are born in the Year of the Rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious.
However, there are five different versions of the Rabbit Sign, with each Year of the Rabbit featuring a different version.
This year’s Water Rabbit only comes once every 60 years.
Those born of the Water Rabbit Sign are believed to be gentle, amicable, and easily adjusted to change, but may also be of weak mindset and principles.
Some notable celebrities born in the Year of the Rabbit include Albert Einstein, David Beckham and Michael Jordan (who happens to be born in a Year of the Water Rabbit).
The holiday celebration of Chinese New Year is actually a 16 day event starting on Chinese New Year’s Eve (Jan. 21) and ending with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5.
Chinese New Year’s Eve is celebrated in a similar fashion to the Gregorian Calendar New Year’s Eve. The night is spent with family and friends sharing a special dinner and staying up until midnight.
Chinese New Year’s Day is a day for visiting friends, relatives and ancestor’s graves.
The days that follow New Year’s Day until the Lantern Festival are not as significant, but each day does have its own title and tradition.
The New Year celebration comes to a close at the Lantern Festival. This celebration is filled with fun and tradition as beautiful lanterns line the streets while crowds gather to watch the colorful dragon dance.
From Boston’s famed Chinatown New Years Parade, all the way to Brattleboro, Vermont’s Lunar New Year Festival and PotLuck, New England offers many options to learn about and celebrate the Chinese culture and participate in Chinese New Year activities.
Public libraries are a great source of information, and many libraries will be hosting Chinese New Year’s activities.
There are also many online calendars of events that list Chinese New Year celebrations in the Boston area and all across New England.
According to the Chinese Zodiac Chart, 2024 will be the Year of the Dragon. The next Year of the Rabbit will not be until 12 years from now, in 2035.
This Jan. 21, welcome in the Chinese/Lunar New Year with an evening filled with Chinese culture and traditions, and plenty of fun as well.
The 2023 Year of the Rabbit is predicted to be a year of hope, something we can all embrace in the upcoming year.
