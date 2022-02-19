Over the past two years many annual events have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions. One such event is the family-friendly Winterfest celebration.
Hosted by the City of Lowell, this annual event has been missed by the citizens of Lowell and surrounding communities as it is a fun distraction from the long and cold New England winters.
Fortunately, the long wait for a wintertime celebration is over, as the City of Lowell announced the return of Winterfest 2022. The festivities will start in the nick of time for the upcoming February school vacation on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
With the long awaited and welcome return of this event, the City of Lowell is leaving nothing to chance this year.
At past Winterfest celebrations bad weather put a damper on parts of this event because of unbearable, cold temperatures or wind driven rain.
This year, organizers have planned many of the weekend's events to be held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. This will make for an enjoyable time for all, regardless of the weather.
Located at 50 East Merrimack St. in Lowell, the LMA offers plenty of space to enjoy multiple Winterfest events, including the Free Verse Poetry Slam and a magic show.
The LMA will also house a day-long artisan market featuring handmade arts and crafts, fashions, and specialty foods from local vendors.
Many local music and entertainment groups will be performing throughout Winterfest at the LMA and surrounding outdoor areas.
Enjoy the bright, festive lights of Cirque De Light Stilt Walking and Fire Show, performed on both Friday and Saturday evenings.
Saturday is the day to bring your appetite and your sweet tooth, as St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, located at 8 Kirk St., is hosting Winterfest “all you can eat” Chocolate Festival starting at 11 a.m.
When you have peaked at the “all you can eat” chocolate consumption, take a stroll back to the LMA to wash down all that sugar at the Richard Rourke Memorial Soup Competition.
Always a Winterfest favorite, this event brings together a large variety of local restaurants to compete for the title of Best Soup. Come and sample from the many different competitors and place your vote for your favorite soup of the day.
For those who actually enjoy the frosty feel of February, many Winterfest events will still embrace the New England winter weather, such as the ice skating rink and the classic outdoor carousel.
There is no shortage of fun and games at Winterfest 2022. Family friendly games and activities for all ages are offered throughout the day, and guests are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they would like.
When it is time to refuel the family with something to eat, you’ll find something to please everyone. Plenty of local vendors and food trucks will be on hand offering favorite sweet, savory and fried foods as well as many unique food bites for the adventurous eater to try.
In order to provide a safe environment for all, face masks will be required in all indoor spaces unless you are actively eating or drinking.
As February draws to a close, embrace the fun of the winter season at the much anticipated Winterfest 2022. This family-fun event is a great way to kick off the start of school vacation, and clock in some much needed family bonding time.
For more information on Winterfest 2022, visit www.lowellwinterfest.com.
To view a schedule of events for Winterfest 2022, visit www.lowellauditorium.com.
