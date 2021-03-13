Town Crier

BOSTON — The Massa­chusetts Office of Cam­paign and Political Fi­nance reached an agreement on March 4, 2021 with State Represen­ta­tive Dave Robertson re­gar­d­ing payment of campaign related activities out of personal funds, totaling over $15,000, without pro­per disclosure.

According to the agreement, “Prior to the primary election on Sept. 1,2020, and the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Candidate and Com­mit­tee distributed door hangers, letters, and signs, and placed newspaper and Facebook advertisements promoting Robert­son's candidacy for State Representative. The Com­mittee's bank reports from Aug. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020 only disclosed two expenditures, totaling $6, for bank fees.”

Robertson represents the 19th Middlesex Dis­trict encompassing the towns of Tewksbury and Wilmington.

According to Massachu­setts General Law, all le­gislative candidates are required to disclose their campaign finance activity through the depository system of reporting.

The agreement states “the Candidate signed and filed a statement with OCPF in which the Committee appointed a depository bank and af­firmed that all campaign finance activity would be handled by the Commit­tee through the depository account, as required by M.G.L.c55,919.”

Candidates are not prohibited from using their own funds for campaign purposes; however, such funds must be deposited in the candidate’s campaign account first, and then withdrawals can be made. Robertson’s former treasurer, Jesse Fen­nelly of Wilmington, a member of the Wilming­ton School Committee, re­signed and apologized for falling be­hind in the reporting of campaign expenses.

According to state rec­ords, expenditures in the amount of $15,399.05 were not reported initially in an external activity re­port. Robertson’s current campaign manager is Wilmington Town Moder­ator Rob Peterson.

Robertson provided a statement in the OCPF document:” I am pleased to have worked with OCPF to properly clarify and record how my own personal, out-of-pocket ex­pen­ses were meant to be stated, and am confident go­ing forward that this issue is permanently re­solved.”

Robertson must provide copies of receipts and de­posits for any campaign activity from Jan­uary 2021-June of 2022 on a predetermined schedule to the OCPF. Robert­son must also pay the $2,000 fine in four quarterly installments of $500 each for the remainder of 2021 out of his own per­sonal funds.

Robertson provided the following statement to the Town Crier: “I am pleased that this is all wrapped up, the expenditures of my own money that needed to be clarified were done as soon as OCPF made us aware last October, and our new treasurer is coming on board with no issues moving forward as I continue to serve our towns.”

