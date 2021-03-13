BOSTON — The Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance reached an agreement on March 4, 2021 with State Representative Dave Robertson regarding payment of campaign related activities out of personal funds, totaling over $15,000, without proper disclosure.
According to the agreement, “Prior to the primary election on Sept. 1,2020, and the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Candidate and Committee distributed door hangers, letters, and signs, and placed newspaper and Facebook advertisements promoting Robertson's candidacy for State Representative. The Committee's bank reports from Aug. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020 only disclosed two expenditures, totaling $6, for bank fees.”
Robertson represents the 19th Middlesex District encompassing the towns of Tewksbury and Wilmington.
According to Massachusetts General Law, all legislative candidates are required to disclose their campaign finance activity through the depository system of reporting.
The agreement states “the Candidate signed and filed a statement with OCPF in which the Committee appointed a depository bank and affirmed that all campaign finance activity would be handled by the Committee through the depository account, as required by M.G.L.c55,919.”
Candidates are not prohibited from using their own funds for campaign purposes; however, such funds must be deposited in the candidate’s campaign account first, and then withdrawals can be made. Robertson’s former treasurer, Jesse Fennelly of Wilmington, a member of the Wilmington School Committee, resigned and apologized for falling behind in the reporting of campaign expenses.
According to state records, expenditures in the amount of $15,399.05 were not reported initially in an external activity report. Robertson’s current campaign manager is Wilmington Town Moderator Rob Peterson.
Robertson provided a statement in the OCPF document:” I am pleased to have worked with OCPF to properly clarify and record how my own personal, out-of-pocket expenses were meant to be stated, and am confident going forward that this issue is permanently resolved.”
Robertson must provide copies of receipts and deposits for any campaign activity from January 2021-June of 2022 on a predetermined schedule to the OCPF. Robertson must also pay the $2,000 fine in four quarterly installments of $500 each for the remainder of 2021 out of his own personal funds.
Robertson provided the following statement to the Town Crier: “I am pleased that this is all wrapped up, the expenditures of my own money that needed to be clarified were done as soon as OCPF made us aware last October, and our new treasurer is coming on board with no issues moving forward as I continue to serve our towns.”
