Spinning favorite LP’s for hours on end with the volume up just a bit too loud has long been a pastime for many teenagers. Vinyl records have been around since the early 1900’s, offering professional sound quality to the average consumer.
Those of us who grew up during the prime of the vinyl LP, from the 1950’s through the late 1980’s, remember spending endless hours at the local record store. Other than the radio, a teen’s record collection was the only access to popular music and worth the investment of an entire week’s allowance.
That is not to say that the vinyl record did not go without competition from other music mediums.
In the early 1960’s, cassette tapes made their way into the music listening industry. The cassette promised portability with the ease to rewind forwards or backwards. Unfortunately, cassettes also came with the problem of jamming in the cassette player, kinking or breaking the cassette tape, usually from overplay.
The 1970’s brought the 8-track tape. Larger than the cassette tape, but still portable, the 8-track tried to replace both the cassette tape and the vinyl record. However, consumers soon realized they also had their flaws.
The 8-track did not offer the same sound quality as the vinyl, had the same potential to break like a cassette, and often the music would stop mid-song to change tracks.
Then came the golden age of the compact disc.
Starting in 1988, the CD became the new standard of music listening, causing the vinyl record to almost become extinct until 2006 when the vinyl LP started to make a slow but steady comeback.
According to the Nielsen Music Billboard, vinyl sales in 2006 were almost next to nothing, but slowly over the next decade and a half rose to a whopping 41.7 million in sales by 2021.
Vinyl sales have been on a steady rise since 2010, and then in 2020, vinyl sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 1980’s.
Experts believe there are several factors that have contributed to the recent popularity of vinyl records.
Sound quality of a vinyl record is arguably the most considered factor when purchasing a vinyl record over other music media. Vinyl appeal to consumers is the analog sound it reverberates, which is considerably better than a digital CD.
Vinyl also offers superior sound quality compared to streaming services. In the digital audio format used by Spotify or iTunes, the overall sound quality is reduced by compressed files in order to fit into the memory of your smartphone or streaming platform.
Another part of the appeal of a vinyl album is that the album cover artwork is much easier to view and appreciate on a vinyl album cover.
Many record albums, both past and present, have iconic works of art created by well known and unknown artists. Quite often collecting album cover art is a collector’s dream in itself.
Despite the fact that those of us who grew up with vinyl record albums from the 1950’s to the 1980’s continue to hold favorite vinyl records near and dear to our hearts, it is actually the millennial generation that is stoking the vinyl sales fire.
Those age 35 and below account for 70 percent of the current album buying market, while only 27 percent of vinyl buyers are age 36 and older.
Most vinyl collectors of today are in it for the “full vinyl experience.” The true vinyl lover enjoys the hunt just as much as the find, and will gladly spend hours looking through new and vintage albums in search of “the find.”
Many collectors consider vinyl albums an investment that can be resold in the future or handed down to the next generation.
Recalling back to the mid-1970’s, you could buy a 45 record for 95 cents and a LP record for under $10, but today new vinyl records are triple the price of a CD, with an average cost of just under $30 (and with the cost of inflation and the popularity of vinyl increasing, that price is expected to go up).
If you are considering “investing” in a vinyl collection, keep in mind your initial investment can add up quickly.
Vintage albums can be more affordable, with a price range from $1 up to $100, depending on the album condition and the artist.
Contemporary vinyls are available in many big box stores, but in order to enjoy the “true vinyl experience” one must venture to small, independent record stores.
Luckily, New England offers a mecca of options for the music lover, with a vast amount of small record stores in our area.
Despite the many record store options to choose from, there are several standout shops within driving distance worth mentioning.
Planet Records, located at 144 Mt. Auburn St. in Cambridge is a small store with a large inventory of both new and vintage records.
Also located in Cambridge at 538 Mass Ave. you will find Cheapo Records. They boast a huge collection of newer and vintage records, and are willing to try and locate a particular record if they do not have it in stock.
Mystery Train Records, located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester specializes in new, used and rare albums. Be sure you clear your schedule when you plan a trip there as you could easily be there for hours.
Somerville Grooves, located at 26 Union Square in Somerville, features LPs and 45s of yesteryear with very competitive prices.
Vinyl Destination, located at Mill No.5 in Lowell, offers a huge genre of music styles, specializing in vintage albums.
Spinnaker Records, located at 596 Main St. in Hyannis, has been in business since 1986 and offers a large selection of vinyl, CDs, posters and t-shirts for the avid music lover.
Most small record stores are also in the market to buy, sell or trade record collections. If you are considering selling all or part of your collection, call stores in advance, as many require an appointment to view and consider your collection.
Although good music never goes out of style, the format in which the consumer buys, collects and listens to music has changed over the years with vinyl, cassettes, 8 tracks, CDs and now streaming services.
But ultimately it seems the oldie but goodie vinyl record album has withstood the test of time providing superior sound quality and with nostalgic comfort of an old friend.
