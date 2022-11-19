Despite the fact that the Thanksgiving Day turkey has not been stuffed and cooked yet, and recent November temperatures have been at unseasonably, record breaking warm levels, the holiday shopping season does seem to be upon us.
Traditionally, the day after Thanksgiving, a.k.a. Black Friday, was always the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, but in recent years, retailers have been on a campaign to push the pressure of starting your holiday shopping closer and closer to Halloween.
For those who are truly feeling the tightening of the holiday shopping noose, but are not yet ready to face the inside of a stuffy and crowded mall, there are several outdoor holiday shopping events happening in November that may get you the upper hand in conquering your ever growing shopping list.
The newly established Tuscan Village offers community living for their residents, with housing, shopping and dining all in one enclosed community.
However, just in time for the holiday season, Tuscan Village is hosting a Holiday Market starting on Nov. 18 for the general public. Besides a variety of more than 30 shops to explore, the Holiday Market will also feature local crafters and artisans selling unique, handmade, one of a kind gift items.
Also available on site are plenty of food choices to satisfy any appetite. There is also a warming tent with a ski themed bar serving up holiday favorite drinks and cocktails.
Once you have become motivated to continue your holiday shopping, put your best shopping boots on and get ready for an afternoon of holiday shopping fun at Marketstreet Lynnfield, located at 600 Market St. in Lynnfield.
As one of the area’s largest outdoor shopping destinations, Marketstreet is hosting their annual Holiday Stroll to kick off the holiday shopping season.
On Sunday, Nov. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m., Marketstreet will have plenty of holiday shopping opportunities, as well as food samplings, live entertainment, and plenty of holiday decor to set a festive mood.
Don’t miss the tree lighting ceremony led by Santa himself, followed by photo opportunities with the big man in the red suit at the Festival of Trees display. All proceeds from the Festival of Trees will help support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield.
If colder temperatures motivate you to get in the holiday shopping spirit, then take a scenic ride up to Kittery, Maine.
Kittery offers miles of outdoor shopping at outlet stores located on Route 1, and one of Kittery’s anchor stores, the Kittery Trading Post, is kicking off the holiday season by encouraging giving while you buy.
On Nov. 18, the Trading Post is hosting a Food Round Up. Drop off four or more non-perishable food items and receive a free Kittery Trading Post Gift Card valued between $10 and $500. All food collected will be donated to the Footprint Food Pantry in Kittery.
Starting on Nov. 26, the Trading Post will also host reindeer visits every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon through Dec. 18. A great opportunity for your family to get up close and visit with a real reindeer!
If shopping in the hustle and bustle of the city is more of your Christmas shopping vibe, Boston’s Seaport will once again be hosting the Holiday Market at Snowport, starting on Nov. 11 through Dec. 31. This year’s event will be almost double the size of last year’s market, offering over 120 vendors, a Christmas tree market and food and refreshments of all types.
Located at 100 Seaport Blvd. in Boston, Snowport is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As this holiday season quickly approaches, take the opportunity to jumpstart your holiday shopping while still enjoying the pleasant, late fall New England weather.
Enjoy casual, outdoor shopping and dining among festive holiday decorations while your holiday stress level is still at a minimum, allowing for more stress-free time later in the season to enjoy with family and friends.
If you feel you are someone who always performs better under pressure and the holidays won’t feel the same without a certain level of anxiety, remember you still have a family Thanksgiving meal to “pressure” through before the Christmas celebration even begins!
