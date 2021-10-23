TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, the public is invited to enjoy an evening of metaphysical messages with psychic medium Linnea Star Johansson at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge, 777 South St. in Tewksbury.
Tickets sales to this event will benefit Tedy's Team Foundation.
This foundation was started by former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.
Tedy’s Team’s mission is to raise awareness about stroke and heart disease, and offer financial support for stroke and heart disease survivors while in recovery.
Tedy’s Team hopes to make everyone’s comeback from stroke and heart disease possible, just as two time stroke survivor Tedy Bruschi has done.
This is the second fundraiser that psychic medium Linnea Star Johansson has participated in for Tedy’s Team Foundation.
Johansson has been a professional psychic medium for 15 years, including hosting a spiritual connection radio show aired in England, but she realized her gift at a young age.
Johansson’s grandmother was also a gifted medium, and feels her ability for being a medium was passed to her from her grandmother.
She is well versed in Clairaudience (the ability to hear messages from beyond being conveyed) as well as Precognition (the ability to predict the future), and will use her abilities to read members of the audience during the Nov. 27 event.
This fundraiser will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27, and end at 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include dinner as well as to be part of the audience where Johansson will go from table to table and help 25+ audience members spiritually connect with a loved one.
For ticket information for this event call 508-517-1411 or visit www.linneastar.com.
If you would like more information about the Tedy’s Team Foundation, visit www.tedysteam.org.
