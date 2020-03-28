TEWKSBURY — Over the past week, different changes have been brought to the Tewksbury Memorial High School community and the events students have been looking forward to.
For education and curriculum, TMHS, and the entire Tewksbury Public Schools District are focusing more on enrichment, rather than typical assignments and grading, in order to be fair to the situation at hand. An Enrichment letter has been sent out to Tewksbury families providing ideas for activities for k-12 children.
In terms of AP exams, the College Board recently announced that the 2019-2020 exam will be online, spanning 45 minutes. Sending pictures of handwritten exams will also be an option for those students who do not have technology readily available. The exam will only cover what was taught up through early March. There will also be the option of two different test dates for the exams, for additional convenience. These dates will be announced on April 3.
Superintendent Chris Malone was not available to answer questions as of press time.
Principal Kristin Vogel reached out to families “with a heavy heart” and provided a list of events that have been postponed and cancelled.
The National Honors Induction ceremony, where the Society welcomes new members and sends off the former graduating seniors, has been cancelled.
The annual Culture Fair, sponsored by the Language Department and scheduled for April 2, has been cancelled. Also in the Language Department, the Seal of Biliteracy exams have been postponed to an undetermined date.
The TMHS-hosted college fair has been cancelled, as well as the field trip to the National College Fair, held in Boston.
In the Arts Department, the annual Art Show has been cancelled. The TMHS Theatre Company’s production of Rodger And Hammerstien’s Cinderella has been tentatively to May 22 and May 23.
Student government day and Parent Teacher Conferences have also been cancelled.
The English Language and Arts MCAS exam has been postponed to a date that will be later determined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Junior Prom has been postponed tentatively to June 8, but that date has not been fully confirmed.
For seniors, the start date of Senior Project has been pushed back. Senior Project is an opportunity for eligible students to pursue community service, an externship, or a research project during the fourth quarter, in lieu of going to classes.
As for graduation, prom, and the rest of senior week, nothing has been spoken on the matter yet from either Vogel or Superintendent Malone, but these may be subject to change as new information is released.
Tewksbury Town Crier will provide updates of important further event postponements and cancellations, as new information on COVID-19, government and state responses, and local information is changed and updated frequently.
