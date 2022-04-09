TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, April 2, Tewksbury residents took to the polls for this year’s Annual Town Election.
Prior to the election, signs pointed to potential high voter turnout, with numerous residents inquiring about how and where to vote on Election Day, as well as how to cast absentee ballots. However, high turnout rates did not come to fruition, with the voter turnout rate reaching 9.5%. In total, 2281 voters out of 23,921 registered voters cast a ballot this year.
Among all eight of Tewksbury’s voting precincts, Precinct 7 amassed the largest voter turnout. Here, 11.5% of the precinct’s registered voters cast a ballot on this year’s election day.
In a close Select Board race, incumbent Jayne Wellman, as well as previous board member Mark Kratman were victorious, receiving 1269 and 1277 votes respectively. In the tight race, Jomarie Buckley received 1126 votes.
For the School Committee, Kayla Biagioni-Smith received the most votes of any candidate, totalling 1593. Rich Russo was also elected to the committee, with 1409 votes. Christine Chesbrough received 785 votes.
Looking at the Board of Health race, Melissa Braga received the most votes, with 1383 votes in total. Susan Amato was also elected to the board, with 1234 votes. Nicole Burgett-Yandow received 890 votes.
In the race for the open seat on the Planning Board, James Duffy defeated incumbent candidate Jay Delaney. Duffy received 822 votes, while Delaney received 738 votes. Other challengers George Ferdinand and Cody Smith received 275 and 176 votes respectively.
Uncontested races this year included those for the Board of Library Trustees, Town Moderator, and Shawsheen Tech School Committee. Julie Naughton and Susanne Pederson will assume the open seats on the Board of Library Trustees, Dustin Weir will become the new Town Moderator, and Patricia Meuse will maintain her seat on the Shawsheen School Committee.
In addition to votes cast this year, high numbers of blank votes were also counted across several contested races. Notably, almost 900 blank votes were counted for the Select Board race. The most blank ballots cast of any race this year, with over 1000 being counted, were in the Board of Health race.
The full results from this year’s Annual Town Election can be viewed on the Town Clerk’s website: https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/election-results.
