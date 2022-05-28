Memorial Day weekend has long been thought of as the “official” start of the summer season. Many equate the last weekend in May as a time for opening summer cottages, dusting off the lawn furniture, and uncovering the swimming pool for the upcoming vacation season.
While most do celebrate Memorial Day attending parades and family cookouts, Memorial Day is much more than a commencement for summer fun.
It is a call to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for their country while serving in the U.S. military.
We are all familiar with the somber, public ceremonies held by officials to honor our military heroes, but there are many ways a private citizen can also show their gratitude for sacrifices made by our fallen military members this Memorial Day.
Originally known as Decoration Day, this day of remembrance was started after the Civil War as a designated time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers.
By the 1900’s, Decoration Day, celebrated on May 30, was changed to Memorial Day to honor all Americans who have died in military service.
The tradition of the decorated gravestone is still practiced today with the placement of American flags and bouquets of flowers and plants.
Many families choose to decorate the grave site of a loved one, or volunteer to decorate for other fallen soldiers.
For those unable to participate in decorating a gravestone or military monument, you can still honor American soldiers with a donation to The Memorial Day Foundation.
A small, monetary donation can sponsor a floral wreath for a designated friend or family member, or can be donated to distribute flowers equally to one of the many war memorials listed on their website.
Another way to honor Memorial Day is to help provide financial support for the families of the fallen.
Donations to organizations such as the USO or TAPS (the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) is a great way to honor our fallen heroes. These organizations provide financial and emotional support to bereaved families of the troops that have died while serving their country.
Community members can also pay tribute by observing the National Moment of Remembrance.
Officially recognized since the year 2000 by both a Congressional Resolution and a Presidential Proclamation, every Memorial Day at 3 p.m. (local time) is dedicated as an act of National Unity by observing one minute of silence. This is a perfect time to reflect upon the many sacrifices that were made for the good of our Nation.
Of course, proudly flying the American flag is a way to show your patriotism any day of the year, but on Memorial Day, be sure to use proper mourning etiquette.
On Memorial Day, the flag should be kept at half staff until noon. After 12 p.m., it should be raised back to its peak position.
This Memorial Day weekend, after you take out those white, summer shorts and make up your favorite potato salad recipe, be sure to take some time to remember what this weekend is really all about.
Whether you engage in a public ceremony, decorate a loved one's grave, donate to one of the many military support charities, or simply reflect with a moment of silence, the time to honor and say “thank you” to our fallen military heroes is the least we can do for the great sacrifice they have made.
For more information on donating to the Memorial Day Foundation, visit www.memorialdayfoundation.org.
For help in finding other military support charities, visit www.operationwearehere.com.
