TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, April 10, voters in the Town of Tewksbury took to the polls for the annual town election. Though turnout was low, with only 1,999 out of 23,531 registered voters casting a ballot, the outcome of the election left Tewksbury with two new selectmen and two new School Committee members.
In the Board of Selectmen race, former Selectmen Todd Johnson received the most votes with 1,072 votes in total. He won seven out of eight precincts individually. Reflecting on his return to the Board of Selectmen, Johnson expressed gratitude to Tewksbury residents for trusting him to return to the board.
“I am grateful to the residents of Tewksbury who placed their trust in me once again,” Johnson said. “I am honored to help guide our town through the various challenges we face, especially the impacts of a post-pandemic economy. I have learned so much over the years about our town, it’s people, and our local government and I am excited to apply all I’ve learned to benefit our community once again.”
Taking the other Board of Selectmen seat was first-time candidate James Mackey III. Mackey received 988 votes in total. Following his victory, Mackey spoke out directly in thanks to his supporters.
“I am honored by the trust and support that you have invested in me with your votes, and I look forward to serving our town,” Mackey said. “Thank you to all of my friends (old and new) and family who helped along the way, there were many long days, late nights, and early mornings that made this possible. Thank you to all the voters and families who took the time to engage with me, the discussion and feedback were invaluable. Accountability and professionalism will always be forefront in my mind. I look forward to the continued outreach from residents about how I can best serve our town.”
Johnson and Mackey defeated longtime Selectmen Mark Kratman and former Board of Health member George Ferdinand in the race.
In the School Committee race, Bridget Garabedian and Nick Parsons were victorious, defeating longtime incumbent Jamey Cutelis and Deb Wall.
Garabedian dominated across all precincts, winning all eight individually to emass 1,276 votes overall. In a statement, Garabedian expressed gratitude to Tewksbury voters, as she promised to utilize her campaign priorities to work alongside other School Committee members on behalf of the district’s students.
"When I launched my campaign, I promised that if elected I would focus on three positive priorities: Support social/emotional learning as we move forward, encourage open communication, and advocate for proven methods to evaluate student achievement and improve outcomes for all learners," said Garabedian. "That platform clearly resonated with diverse constituencies, and I want to thank Tewksbury voters for their trust. I also want to recognize the hard work Jamey Cutelis has done for our town, and the conversations started by Deb Wall. I look forward to working together with Nick Parsons and our current members of the Tewksbury School Committee for all of our students in Tewksbury."
Parsons received 843 votes in total. In a statement, Parsons thanked his supporters, and emphasized his goal of contributing to the creation of a top tier education system in Tewksbury. He also urged residents to hold him accountable as he works towards bettering the school system.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the students, families, and residents of Tewksbury as a School Committee member. I am unbelievably grateful for all the support I have received over the past two months and moving forward,” he said. “This job is an enormous responsibility, and I plan on doing everything possible to do it well. My goal is to support the School Committee in doing whatever is needed to ensure that Tewksbury Public Schools builds the capacity to provide a top tier education to its students. In return, I ask the people of this town to hold me accountable in doing so. I can not wait to get started.”
The full results from this year’s annual town election can be viewed on the town clerk’s website: https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/election-results.
