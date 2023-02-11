A ribbon-cutting was held at the new Center Elementary School on Friday. Former and current project teams, including elected officials and community stakeholders were present. After recognitions by Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan and comments by various attendees, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting is Elementary School Building Committee chair and former Select Board member Anne Marie Stronach, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, Center Elementary School principal Jay Harding, Massachusetts School Building Association Executive Director Jack McCarthy, and Theriault-Regan. (Paige Impink photo)