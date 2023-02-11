TEWKSBURY — Community members gathered at the Center Elementary School last week to celebrate years of hard work culminating in the opening of the new school in early January.
Students in grades two through four attended the ceremony with their teachers, watching from the balcony of the two-level cafetorium. The central office staff, which is housed in the building, also joined the audience.
Speakers included Tewksbury Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan; state representatives Vanna Howard, Tram Nguyen, and State Senator Barry Finegold; Massachusetts School Building Authority executive director Jack McCarthy; commissioner of education Jeff Riley; Elementary School Building Committee Chair Anne Marie Stronach; School Committee chair Bridget Garabedian; and Center Elementary School principal Jay Harding and assistant principal Rob Rogers.
Also present were representatives from the construction and design teams at CBRE/Heery International, Consigli Construction, and Flansburgh Architects.
“This history of this project goes back to before 2005,” said Theriault-Regan, thanking former superintendent Christine McGrath for conducting an architectural master plan study of school buildings.
“I’m someone that attended the North Street School early in my years, and it’s sometimes hard to let go of the past. But this is better, and this is the future and this is what our kids deserve,” said Finegold.
“This is an investment in our community, in our kids, and in their kids… I’m just so thrilled to be in this welcoming and state-of-the-art place,” added Nguyen.
“It’s been a long journey — this is the school that Tewksbury students and residents deserve,” concluded Howard.
Officials praised town officials for the school’s completion, paying special tribute to the ESBC. Members included chair Anne Marie Stronach, Jamey Cutelis, Jonathan Ciampa, Thomas Cooke, Shannon Demos, Jay Harding, Dave Libby, Lori McDermott, Richard Montuori, Eric Ryder, Keith Sullivan, Lori Sustek, Jayne Wellman, Maria Cutelis, Dennis Francis, former superintendent Chris Malone, Christopher Modica, Matthew Castonguay, and Jacquelyn Simione.
The second grade team displayed a new Center Elementary School banner. Third grade students, directed by Rose Poggio and Vanessa Chambers, sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land,” followed by a rendition of “Happiness” from the 1967 Clark Gesner musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Fourth graders read a poem.
Members of the ESBC, School Committee, and Select Board joined state and district officials to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
The event concluded with a reception and a tour of the school building.
“It’s simply impossible to list everyone who has had their fingerprints on this school project over such a long time,” said Theriault-Regan. “You’re all truly appreciated for your efforts on behalf of our students and our staff.”
Watch the complete ceremony online at www.youtube.com/TewksburyTV.
