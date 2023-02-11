A ribbon-cutting was held at the new Center Elementary School

A ribbon-cutting was held at the new Center Elementary School on Friday. Former and current project teams, including elected officials and community stakeholders were present. After recognitions by Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan and comments by various attendees, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting is Elementary School Building Committee chair and former Select Board member Anne Marie Stronach, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, Center Elementary School principal Jay Harding, Massachusetts School Building Association Executive Director Jack McCarthy, and Theriault-Regan. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — Com­munity members gathered at the Center Elementary School last week to celebrate years of hard work culminating in the opening of the new school in early January.

Students in grades two through four attended the ceremony with their teachers, watching from the balcony of the two-level cafetorium. The central office staff, which is housed in the building, also joined the audience.

Speakers included Tewks­bury Public Schools Super­intendent Brenda Ther­iault-Regan; state representatives Vanna Howard, Tram Nguyen, and State Senator Barry Finegold; Massachusetts School Buil­ding Authority executive director Jack McCarthy; commissioner of education Jeff Riley; Elementary School Building Commit­tee Chair Anne Marie Stro­nach; School Committee chair Bridget Garabedian; and Center Elementary School principal Jay Har­ding and assistant principal Rob Rogers.

Also present were representatives from the construction and design teams at CBRE/Heery Interna­tional, Consigli Construc­tion, and Flansburgh Ar­chi­tects.

“This history of this project goes back to before 2005,” said Theriault-Regan, than­king former superintendent Christine McGrath for conducting an architectural master plan study of school buildings.

“I’m someone that attended the North Street School early in my years, and it’s sometimes hard to let go of the past. But this is better, and this is the future and this is what our kids de­serve,” said Finegold.

“This is an investment in our community, in our kids, and in their kids… I’m just so thrilled to be in this welcoming and state-of-the-art place,” added Nguyen.

“It’s been a long journey — this is the school that Tewks­bury students and residents deserve,” concluded Howard.

Officials praised town officials for the school’s completion, paying special tribute to the ESBC. Members included chair Anne Marie Stro­nach, Jamey Cutelis, Jona­than Ciampa, Thomas Cooke, Shannon Demos, Jay Har­d­ing, Dave Libby, Lori McDer­mott, Richard Montuori, Eric Ryder, Keith Sullivan, Lori Sustek, Jayne Wellman, Maria Cutelis, Dennis Fran­cis, former superintendent Chris Malone, Christopher Modica, Matthew Caston­guay, and Jacquelyn Simione.

The second grade team displayed a new Center El­ementary School banner. Third grade students, directed by Rose Poggio and Van­essa Chambers, sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land,” followed by a rendition of “Happiness” from the 1967 Clark Gesner musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Fourth graders read a poem.

Members of the ESBC, School Committee, and Sel­ect Board joined state and district officials to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The event concluded with a reception and a tour of the school building.

“It’s simply impossible to list everyone who has had their fingerprints on this school project over such a long time,” said Theriault-Regan. “You’re all truly ap­preciated for your efforts on behalf of our students and our staff.”

Watch the complete ceremony online at www.youtube.com/TewksburyTV.

