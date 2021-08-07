TEWKSBURY — An institution in Tewksbury, Noelle Boc has seen a generation of Tewksbury children grow and launch into the world. And now, as the Tewksbury Public Library assistant director prepares to take over the helm at the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, it seemed fitting to reflect back on the adventures of Miss Noelle.
A Chelmsford native, Boc started her career as a children’s librarian with the New York Public Library. Boc credits the structured system of the NYPL for giving her a strong foundation in how large institutions are run.
Boc loved working with children in the multi-branch system and was inspired to return to school to get her masters in teaching so that she could pursue work in a school library environment.
She worked in the Cambridge public schools for almost four years when the strains of the urban school prompted her to seek another public library position.
“I always wore a lot of hats and took on more and more responsibility,” said Boc, an ethic that has served her well.
When Boc arrived at the TPL in 2001, there had been no children’s library or services for many months. Boc observed how programs for children were traditionally done, many reflective of the former space constraints the library had experienced while occupying what is now the town annex.
There were also some practices that Boc wanted to shake up. Boc wanted to introduce more “community friendly” practices and create story times, activities, and improve family-inclusive programming.
“We definitely needed to make changes to an antiquated system,” Boc said.
Boc was also able to connect immediately with the schools, working on summer reading lists and collaborating with former superintendent Christine McGrath, library media specialist Jamie Foss, and assistant superintendent Loreen Bradley at the time.
Boc laments the loss of focus on library time at the schools now.
“The number one predictor of success is reading — if the kids read they will perform better in school — and the school libraries are a way for students who cannot get to the public library to get their hands on books,” Boc said.
Over the years, Boc introduced programs that had staying power and created lasting memories for families.
“When budgets were tight, I had to come up with ‘Big Cheap Fun’; we really had to get creative,” Boc said, always crediting other library team members such as former assistant Amy Martin.
Whether it was Wiggle Time, read-to-me book groups, craft time, the Teddy Bear picnic or the stuffed animal sleepover, Boc always focused on ways to include as many people as possible and as many members of a family as possible in her programs.
In fact, there was a time when story times were so popular that Boc had to schedule them back-to-back in order accommodate more people.
“There is such incredible community building that happens during story time,” she said. “Parents meet each other, become friends, meet up at the library, and create lasting bonds.”
One particularly poignant story Boc shared was of a Tewksbury mother, originally from India, who brought her children to the library almost every day. She learned how to read to her children in an engaging manner by attending Miss Noelle’s programs.
When the mother returned to India, she emailed Boc and said she was so inspired by her that she started volunteering at a local school and was teaching parents there how to read aloud to their children.
“That is just an example of the magic that happens in the library,” said Boc.
Boc has been witness to a toddler’s first steps during story time, shy children suddenly speaking, and reluctant parents finally getting involved.
She shared a particularly moving story of a little girl who was extremely shy who later came out of her shell when Miss Noelle greeted her at the library desk with her familiar “hey there, my friend.”
“The mother told me the little girl was beside herself that she was referred to as ‘friend’ by me. She could not stop talking about Miss Noelle as her friend, and even pretended to be me at home. You just never know your impact on someone,” said Boc, gratified to be so formative in the lives of the children she served.
Boc has also had an impact on her coworkers and those who support the library.
Library Director Diane Giarrusso said, “There have only been a few colleagues in my career with whom I’ve connected so effortlessly. It has been a pleasure working so closely with her and I will miss her. She is also more than ready to take on this new career challenge. Danvers is in for a treat and lucky to have her energy and direction.”
On behalf of the Board of Library Trustees, chairperson Lori Carriere said, “Noelle has brought a wealth of knowledge, enthusiasm, fun, and community outreach to the Tewksbury Public Library. We wish her nothing but the best and hope the Peabody Institute Library knows how lucky they are to have her as she embarks on this next phase of her professional journey.”
Apart from her work in the library, Boc is proud of the connections that she has made in the community. Boc has been part of the school spelling bee for many years, attended numerous community events on behalf of the library, and works in the library community garden.
Outside of the library, Boc has climbed all 48 of the 4,000 foot mountains in New Hampshire, is a self-taught ukulele player, juggles, and is part of the Steve Blunt and Friends band.
“I have loved my time here. Tewksbury is a very supportive community,” and Boc credits director Diane Giarrusso and Town Manager Richard Montuori for prioritizing and recognizing how important the library is for the residents.
The library will hold a celebration for Miss Noelle on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Residents are welcomed to come by the library and see Noelle and wish her well! We will miss you, our friend!
