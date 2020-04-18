TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met via teleconference for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 13.
The board reviewed an approval-not-required plan for 181 Pine St. Proponent James Andella is seeking to modify a lot line with an adjacent property. The change will create two parcels. The board endorsed the plan.
The board then turned back to their ongoing discussion about the new fire station site plan special permit on Main Street. Members continued to express their concerns with traffic and cost.
Board member Eric Ryder said that potentially sending the issue back to Town Meeting was a “big, big gamble” due to increasing building costs over time.
Amid concerns over the clash between resident traffic and fire traffic, Fire Chief Mike Hazel said, “The firefighters have to be given more credit for their driving experience that they do every day, day in, day out… they don’t fly out of the station with the lights and sirens on and force people off the road... they do it in a methodical manner... training, experience... they’re professionals in doing what they’re doing.”
Board members raised concerns over the accessibility of meetings to the public due to being online; some proposed putting off a vote until the board could meet in person.
However, chairman Steve Johnson said, “No hearing is any different from any other meeting, or it shouldn’t be in terms of the way we handle them... whether it’s for a firehouse or fire hydrant, I don’t think we should be picking and choosing when we think a hearing is important... that we need to be physically present.”
The board granted a land disturbance waiver for the fire station lot. The board also reviewed a list of requests to the town for making traffic modifications. The board voted unanimously to approve the site plan special permit for the fire station.
The board then moved to the next big town undertaking — the new elementary school project. The design team has most recently been working on the stormwater design with the Town Engineer.
The project manager also spoke about working with the town’s community development office to start moving forward on the building timeline before permitting is completed. The board continued the discussion to the April 27 meeting.
The board reviewed a sign special permit for Haffners gas station at 2221 Main St. Haffners is seeking to update their look. The sign will be illuminated but will not be flashing or scrolling. The board approved the permit with waivers.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit, special permit, use special permit, and sign special permit for a facility at 495 Woburn St. The identity of the project was kept secret for several months, but was recently revealed to be a Home Depot e-commerce facility.
The former Raytheon ordnance site is split over Tewksbury, Lowell, and Billerica, and the building itself will be located in both Tewksbury and Billerica. The site is enclosed by the commuter rail, Concord River, Baker Commodities, and wetlands.
The building will be approximately 715,000 square feet. Because the site is split over towns, the developer is requesting waivers to reconcile requirements of both municipalities.
The board reviewed traffic studies; the developer said that the majority of traffic would be during off-peak times and there would be “no material impact.”
The board continued the issue to their next meeting.
The board approved a request for a modification to a definitive subdivision at 1420 Andover St.
The board reviewed a modification to the site plan special permit at 600 Woburn St. for PEPDE corporation. The proponents presented an updated traffic study and spoke about parking and wildlife. The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board returned to an ongoing discussion for the site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. The proponent’s developer updated the board about stormwater and sewer changes and communications with the fire department.
The board approved the site plan special permit with conditions for 15 percent affordable housing designation, tree and landscaping requirements, a central USPS mailbox, and more, ending a months-long discussion about the development.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 27, 2020. Meetings are televised on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33. Residents wishing to call in to the meeting may find the phone number on the meeting agenda on the town website (tewksbury-ma.gov) and on the screen during the meeting.
