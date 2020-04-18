TEWKSBURY — School activities have ground to a halt as social distancing measures are implemented to keep everyone safe from the spread of COVID-19. However, there is one club that has been able to keep right on competing, meeting and strategizing with no risk to their respiratory health.
The Tewksbury Memorial High School REDMN Legends — the school’s esports team — has been working hard and competing with other teams, albeit virtually.
Coach and computer science teacher Sanford Arbogast is the team advisor and has been so impressed with the dedication the team has shown.
“The kids connect virtually now, strategize, play each other, and are competing in scrimmages against other teams,” he said, despite the official high school season being declared over.
The team was started in early 2020 when some students advocated for its formation. Arbogast, who had some of the students in class, researched the sport and quickly found that Massachusetts has almost 40 teams, and some schools even have multiple teams in the high school arena.
“We can compete against Andover or Shrewsbury, right from our classroom,” he said, requiring no bus or travel. “We are in our classroom and they are in theirs.”
Prior to the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Charlie Baker, the team was working on its ranking in the state.
“We’ve just shifted to playing from home and improving skills,” said Arbogast, who acts as a facilitator for the team.
“I don’t play the game, but I support their work,” he said.
Arbogast said that the group scouts out different teams, watching their matches online and looking for strengths and weaknesses. Members watch for characters and their roles in a game, assessing the use of features such as “boosts” and “weapons.” The team comes up with a game plan to prep for each match.
The team: senior Keegan Hannan and juniors Tommy Branchaud, Dominic Bird, Dew Azzalina and Yuri Guimaraes, plays League of Legends, a five character game whose object is to destroy the opponent’s nexus.
“There is no FPS or first person shooter gaming allowed in the league,” said Arbogast, something that parents might be concerned about.
Team member Tommy Branchaud explained that during the game, team members communicate with each other, work to damage or eliminate the opponent’s characters and then earn points or “gold” which can be spent virtually to strengthen their own power. Branchaud likes the collaboration aspect of the game.
The team spends time helping each other get better at the game, holding “pick up” matches while at home, and even striving to play against teams that have much higher rankings.
“They never get discouraged,” said Arbogast, “they use every game as a learning experience and try to get better and better.”
The team was excited to even have jerseys for the club, though they are locked up at the school right now due to the pandemic. The team is going to participate in the “Social Distancing Cup,” hosted by the high school esports platform competition soon. Matches will be live steamed on YouTube for fans to watch, and past matches may be viewed on Arbogast’s YouTube channel.
Arbogast said that some of the more elite gamers actually have athletic trainers, nutritionists and managers, explaining that esports is an enormous and very serious sport.
“Over 180 colleges have esports scholarships now,” said Arbogast, and explained that colleges are now recruiting gamers to play for their schools.
Some students are interested in pursuing gaming or tech as a career, such as game design, and Arbogast said that gamers are going on to such professions as drone operators in the private sector and defense.
“The army and navy have esports teams,” Arbogast said.
Branchaud said that he feels esports are in a class by themselves.
“It’s a different skill set than traditional sports,” he said, explaining that the intensity and preparation is similar, but the execution is not based on muscle power or physical endurance, though the players do participate in traditional sports such as soccer, track and baseball in other seasons.
New players are welcomed to help grow the team for the next school season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.