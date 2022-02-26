Farmer’s markets are a reliable way to get local, fresh produce in the warmer months. However, Mill City Grows, a Lowell nonprofit focused on food security and a sustainable community, is running a winter market during this cold and blustery time of year.
Held indoors at the ROOT Kitchen at 19 Hall St. in the Wannalancit Mills, the indoor market is going to be open March 2, 16, and 30 from 12 - 3 p.m.
ROOT stands for Raising Organic Opportunities Together. Parking is easy at the market which is right near LeLacheur Park, a baseball’s throw away from where the Lowell Spinners used to play.
Produce is locally grown and includes both winter root vegetables and greens which are grown in the Mill City Grows winter gardens. The group maintains two urban farms in Lowell, including a greenhouse on the East Campus of UMass Lowell, helping to extend the growing season by several months.
On the day we visited, the produce selection was typical for a winter roasted vegetable mix. Perfect yellow and red onions, assorted sizes of beets, impressive orange carrots, and mounds of potatoes were all available in bushel baskets.
Apples from a local farm were also on offer, as were some watermelon radishes, named for their gorgeous red and green flesh. We were lucky to snag the last bag of greens as well, which made it in to our salad that night.
Mill City Grows has been working for the last 10 years to educate the community about urban agriculture and the importance of fresh, local food. The farm has launched community gardens, has a mobile market, offers farm shares, and teaches cooking classes. The program also reaches into the Lowell Public Schools through its support of school gardens and after school instruction, while also hosting youth leadership opportunities and food justice programs.
Demand for fresh food has increased in Lowell during the pandemic, according to Mill City Grows. The group designated several school garden sites for additional growing capacity in 2021, and food grown in those gardens was distributed, free of charge, through the School Garden Grab and Go program in the Lowell Public Schools.
As supply chain issues and availability of produce continue during the pandemic, there are still ways to fill your table with fresh, locally grown produce while supporting an important local initiative. Make a plan to grab some “roots” in March from Mill City Grows and enjoy the healthy bounty of winter. Millcitygrows.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.