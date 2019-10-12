Members of veterans rider organizations come together to help fellow vets in need. The group recently assisted a veteran in Tewksbury. Top/standing left to right: Charlie Payne, Janice Lapham, Albert Digeso, Gayle Doherty, Steve Roach, Scott Lauziere, Derek Rose, Carl Jones, Jay Champey, Frank Gaffey and Jim Muise; bottom/kneeling left to right: Ian MacMillan, Rich Vendetti, Tommy Fisher, Bruce Gonsalves, and Same Demao.

(Courtesy photo)