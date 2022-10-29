TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Tewks­­bury Congregation­al Church, located at 10 East St., celebrated the 100th anniversary of the placement of the first cornerstone for the building.

The first Congregational Church in Tewksbury was erected in 1736, and after a devastating fire, another building was built in 1824.

In 1918, the church building was once again de­stroy­ed in a fire, leading to the building of a third church in 1922.

This current building stands as a cornerstone of Tewksbury’s center, and was justly celebrated by church members, lawmakers and the community as a longstanding landmark of the Town of Tewksbury.

The evening began with a free community meal, followed by a brief history of the church in the Town of Tewksbury, given by TCC Historian Christopher Jen­kins and Town His­torian Doug Sears.

Jenkins noted that the first cornerstone laid for the building is actually hol­low, allowing for the use of a time capsule.

Within the first cornerstone is al­legedly an old postcard of the church, a peace dollar from 1922, and a fragment from the church bell. No one knows for sure exactly what the contents of the cornerstone time capsule are, because as Jenkins wisely pointed out, there is no way to open the cornerstone unless the building is once again de­stroyed to the ground.

Because of the circumstances that are required to open the cornerstone, ev­eryone was in agreement that they prefer to keep the contents a mystery.

Sears then presented a historic postcard and com­memorative plaque to the church pastor, Baxter Chi­sim, before several members of the Mas­sachusetts legislation spoke at the po­dium.

In attendance for the celebration were Massachu­setts State Repre­sentative Tram Nguyen, Rep. David Robertson, Rep. Vanna Howard, and Senator Bar­ry Finegold.

Rep. Nguyen noted, “We are celebrating the centennial of the Tewks­bury Con­gregational Church building that was built after the fire of 1918. The congregation has been a cornerstone of our community since 1734, and we are grateful for all you do for the residents inside and outside the church.”

Rep. Robertson remin­isced about the first time he entered the TCC as a boy attending a scout meet­ing for Troop 47.

Robertson said, “The church was always accep­ting and supportive of our program,” adding, ”we all wish another 100 years of open doors and hearts from the congregation.”

Rep. Howard also spoke, saying, “I look forward to reading the uplifting messages on the public message board,” reminding people of the im­portance of the church to the community.

The House Representa­tives then presented a ci­tation to Pastor Chisim and the congregation.

Senator Finegold also presented a citation to the church members, stating, “We hear of all the negatives in the world, but thank you for all the good you do for the community.”

The evening ended with the happy announcement that the annual Church Pie Social is back on again after a several year absent due to the pandemic.

This year’s Pie Social will be on Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the church hall.

