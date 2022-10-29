TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Tewksbury Congregational Church, located at 10 East St., celebrated the 100th anniversary of the placement of the first cornerstone for the building.
The first Congregational Church in Tewksbury was erected in 1736, and after a devastating fire, another building was built in 1824.
In 1918, the church building was once again destroyed in a fire, leading to the building of a third church in 1922.
This current building stands as a cornerstone of Tewksbury’s center, and was justly celebrated by church members, lawmakers and the community as a longstanding landmark of the Town of Tewksbury.
The evening began with a free community meal, followed by a brief history of the church in the Town of Tewksbury, given by TCC Historian Christopher Jenkins and Town Historian Doug Sears.
Jenkins noted that the first cornerstone laid for the building is actually hollow, allowing for the use of a time capsule.
Within the first cornerstone is allegedly an old postcard of the church, a peace dollar from 1922, and a fragment from the church bell. No one knows for sure exactly what the contents of the cornerstone time capsule are, because as Jenkins wisely pointed out, there is no way to open the cornerstone unless the building is once again destroyed to the ground.
Because of the circumstances that are required to open the cornerstone, everyone was in agreement that they prefer to keep the contents a mystery.
Sears then presented a historic postcard and commemorative plaque to the church pastor, Baxter Chisim, before several members of the Massachusetts legislation spoke at the podium.
In attendance for the celebration were Massachusetts State Representative Tram Nguyen, Rep. David Robertson, Rep. Vanna Howard, and Senator Barry Finegold.
Rep. Nguyen noted, “We are celebrating the centennial of the Tewksbury Congregational Church building that was built after the fire of 1918. The congregation has been a cornerstone of our community since 1734, and we are grateful for all you do for the residents inside and outside the church.”
Rep. Robertson reminisced about the first time he entered the TCC as a boy attending a scout meeting for Troop 47.
Robertson said, “The church was always accepting and supportive of our program,” adding, ”we all wish another 100 years of open doors and hearts from the congregation.”
Rep. Howard also spoke, saying, “I look forward to reading the uplifting messages on the public message board,” reminding people of the importance of the church to the community.
The House Representatives then presented a citation to Pastor Chisim and the congregation.
Senator Finegold also presented a citation to the church members, stating, “We hear of all the negatives in the world, but thank you for all the good you do for the community.”
The evening ended with the happy announcement that the annual Church Pie Social is back on again after a several year absent due to the pandemic.
This year’s Pie Social will be on Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the church hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.