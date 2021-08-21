Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.