Just a short trip down Route 3, you will find the historic home of the Lane family, one of the founding families of the Town of Bedford.
Feel yourself take a step back in time while following the perimeter of the grassy fields that surround the antique saltbox-style farmhouse known as the Job Lane House, located at 295 North Road in Bedford.
As you walk the grounds of this historic home, you may notice it resembles a scene from the series “Little House on the Prairie” with its weathered wood shingles and accompanying rustic barn.
The home was built in approximately 1715 by Job Lane after he married his wife, Martha. The property in which the house sits was once a section of a 1,500 acre parcel owned by Lane’s grandfather, also named Job Lane.
As old as this property is, it is rather astounding that the property has been owned by only two different families.
Job Lane passed his property down to his descendants until it was eventually purchased by the Dutton family, who resided there for 125 years until the death of the last Dutton family occupant, Lillian Dutton, in 1972.
Lillian Dutton was known as the “Herb Lady” and operated a thriving mail order herb business on the property. She was also an avid gardener, and created beautiful flower and herb gardens that surrounded her home.
After Dutton’s death, Bedford Town Historian, Louise K. Brown saved the historic Job Lane House from an uncertain fate by purchasing it in 1972.
The home was then purchased from Brown by the Town of Bedford, and is still owned by the town today.
Extensive renovations took place before opening the Job Lane House to the public in 1983. The house has been lovingly decorated with period antique furniture and artwork that has been donated throughout the years.
The accompanying barn on the property was raised 10 years after the museum’s opening, and is available to rent for private events.
Because the ground surrounding the Job Lane House were just as historically significant as the house itself, an ambitious crew of Bedford Garden Club members, lead by Jo Champney, decided to resurrect Ms. Dutton’s thriving gardens to their original splendor in 1978.
Plans began for the garden renewal with the help of old photographs of the original gardens, plant lists from Dutton’s mail order catalogs and much research on colonial gardens.
Herb gardens in colonial times were a housewife’s own general store, as herbs were grown for not only food flavorings, but for pest control and medicinal purposes.
Today, the Job Lane house is one of the oldest standing homes in the Town of Bedford, with lush gardens that are maintained by the Bedford Garden Club and are on display for the public to view.
After a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Job Lane House reopened for public tours on June 17, 2021, and will be open for tours the 2nd and 4th Sunday every month through October from 2 to 4 p.m.
A suggested donation of $4 per person is requested for tours of the property.
This summer, consider a fun afternoon of history and herb gardens with the entire family. Many Sunday tours during the summer months are offering fun kid events and craft projects.
For a full list of calendar events at the Job Lane House, visit www.joblanehouse.org.
