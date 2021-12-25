TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Dec. 13, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Vinny Fratalia was not present.
The board said goodbye to recording secretary Dawn Cathcart and Town Planner Anna McGinty and thanked them for their service.
The board voted to release a bond at 1420 Andover St.
The board approved an application withdrawal at 1058 Chandler St. without prejudice.
The board approved a family suite special permit at 2 John St., and continued a family suite special permit discussion at 103 Sarno Lane.
The board continued a discussion on a modification to site plan special permit/use special permit at 1768 and 1788 Main St. to Jan. 10.
The board returned to a discussion about a site plan special permit, special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district for Carolina Properties at 30 East St., located behind the Mobil gas station near the corner of North Street.
The proposed “Briggs Place” will be a mixed-use development with three residential units and one commercial unit. Engineer Dennis Grieci described recent changes to clarify parking and change site lines, citing a goal to resolve engineering comments with the town engineer and get everything approved by the board at the Jan. 10 meeting.
Board members again raised concerns that the design does not include enough parking spaces, though the number of proposed spaces exceeds the minimum parking requirement. The board continued the issue to Jan. 10.
The board reviewed a land disturbance permit for New England Power Company off Power Company Road. Alison Milliman of BSC Group reviewed a letter from Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, who recommended the issuance of the permit. She explained that the project will seek to maintain existing facilities for power, but damage to the structures necessitates improvements using large cranes and trucks, which requires wider access and grading.
The board approved the permit.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination at 205 Washington St. The board had previously approved a modification to the special permit for a National Grid for a substation that has been in operation since the 1970s, allowing for updates to the layout of infrastructure on the parcel to better regulate the flow of power. An additional access road is needed to serve infrastructure needs.
Hardiman had no issues with the plan.
“Usually with Kevin Hardiman you don’t get a straightforward answer like we got here tonight, so I know he has no issues with this problem so I’m going along with it,” said board member Jay Delaney, laughing.
The board approved the request.
In new business, board members reiterated their thanks to McGinty and wished her well in the future.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
