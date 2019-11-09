TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning board met briefly Monday night to review a new development plan and approve permit modifications.
Board Chair Steve Johnson mentioned that he participated in the Tewksbury Public Library’s “Speed Repping” event; Johnson and other local and state elected officials were available to answer questions from residents in rotations of five-minute increments. The program will run again in 2020, according to Community Services librarian Robert Hayes.
The board addressed a bond release request at 1390 Main St. Member Vinny Fratalia conducted a site review and noted that the owner has not complied with the town’s request for dumpsters to be enclosed per the town bylaw. The board declined to release the bond.
The board endorsed an ANR (approval-not-required) permit for the regional emergency communications center located next to the DPW on Whipple Road. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman appeared in front of the board.
Developer Scott Kelly came before the board to request a site plan special permit for a 224,900 square foot warehouse space east of Route 93 on a 53 acre parcel which spreads across Tewksbury, Andover, and Wilmington on Burtt Road.
Only about five acres in Tewksbury are being developed of the 22 that lie within the town. The developer noted that a new tax base will be created from the 105,000 square feet of warehouse space that will be in Tewksbury, and emergency services will be provided by Andover; there will be no way to get to the site from Tewksbury roads.
The board continued the issue to their Nov. 18 meeting pending more information from the town engineer. The Town Crier has also learned that there is a pending access ramp in the design phase to this site on northbound side of Route 93.
According to Mass DOT, “The project consists of a new interchange on I-93 between Interchanges 41 and 42. The new interchange will relieve traffic on I-93 and provide a connection to Ballardvale Street at Research Drive on the east side of I-93. Burtt Road will be extended to connect to the interchange ramps just west of Ballardvale Street. I-93 will be widened from three lanes to four between Interchanges 41 and 42 to ensure the benefits of the new interchange.”
Representatives from Wamesit Lanes came before the board seeking a modification of a site plan special permit to change their hours of operation. The entertainment company is seeking to change their hours to 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday; the selectboard recently approved a change in Wamesit’s entertainment license contingent upon the Planning Board’s approval.
The board approved the modifications.
The board moved a discussion on a site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. to the Nov. 18 meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.