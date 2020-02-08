TEWKSBURY — At the meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board on Monday, Jan. 27, the board returned to a previous discussion about the parking situation at 20 Carter St. which is Breakaway Ice Rink.
The building owner cannot appear before the board until April; however, the board has concerns that the danger is too great and they need to address the issue as soon as possible. The board decided to send a letter to the owner asking to send a representative in his place.
The board accepted new fee recommendations for services that it provides via certain permits. The fee schedule was updated by Town Planner Anna McGinty and discussed with the board after comparing Tewksbury to other surrounding towns.
The board held a discussion about the intersection of River Road and Andover Street. The Department of Public Works is seeking to signalize the intersection and construct new sidewalks and bicycle lanes. The majority of the project is federally funded. The board endorsed the plan, which was presented for the board’s information as a courtesy by DPW Project Manager Andrew Stack.
The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 74 Adams Road.
The board approved a bond release at 743 Main St.
The board reviewed a modification to a site plan special permit at 600 Woburn St. The proponent, PEPDE Incorporated, is seeking to move offices out of Lawrence and into Tewksbury, building onto the existing warehouse, which manufactures heavy textiles and specialty fabrics as the Delaware Valley Corporation.
Neighbors raised concerns about impacts to wildlife which uses the land proposed for clearing; the proponents are planning to schedule truck activity outside of sleeping hours.
Owner Paul DiMaggio expressed to the board his desire to keep the footprint of the building as minimally invasive as possible, and presented a design that reduces parking and gives consideration to the diversity of wildlife on his property as well as old growth trees. DiMaggio also wishes to remove a detention pond fence to create an open corridor for animals straight to the Concord River.
The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a use special permit at 120 Lumber Lane. Attorney for the proponent David Plunkett explained that the site is currently being used by tenants for purposes that were not approved under use special permits, rendering the property out of compliance with zoning codes.
The heavy industrial zone only has a few approved uses and tenants have changed use to businesses such as water filter manufacturing and auto glass replacement. One resident asked the board to be “expeditious” and careful in the process.
The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
A discussion about the site plan special permit for 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. was continued to the Feb. 10 meeting.
The board returned to a discussion about the site plan special permit for the new elementary school at 135 Pleasant St. Representatives from Flansburgh Architects answered questions from the board, first explaining a new snow storage plan, then addressing ongoing concerns about traffic.
Abutter Phyllis Giblin asked about potentially installing a traffic light on Pleasant Street; the design team said that it had been determined that a traffic light was not necessary.
Another resident expressed concerns about a delay in stormwater and floodplain information; the team explained that they are waiting to hear back from state engineers.
The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2020.
