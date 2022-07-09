TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 28, 2022 at town hall.
The board held show cause hearings for liquor license violations for four establishments.
Earlier this year, the Tewksbury Police Department conducted underage alcohol compliance checks across town to ensure that vendors are checking identification for alcohol sales. The department sent a 19-year-old into 10 different businesses to attempt to purchase alcohol.
At four businesses — AJ’s Beer, Wine & Convenience, Lincoln Liquors, Main Street Liquors, and Oakdale One Stop Liquors — the underage person was able to purchase alcohol without being asked for identification. Main Street Liquors failed a second compliance check, as well.
Before checks were conducted, alcohol vendors were notified of impending unannounced checks and were invited to a virtual meeting with Police Chief Ryan Columbus to discuss compliance.
Under the Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 138, “whoever makes a sale or delivery of any alcoholic beverage or alcohol to any person under 21 years of age… shall be punished by a fine of not more than $2,000 or by imprisonment for not more than one year or both… The licensing authorities after notice to the licensee and reasonable opportunity for him to be hear… may modify, suspend, revoke or cancel the license upon satisfactory proof that the [licensee] has violated or permitted a violation of… any law of the Commonwealth.”
The owner of AJ’s Beer, Wine & Convenience said they had not attended the police department’s training on underage alcohol sales, and was looking into purchasing an electronic identification reader.
Oakdale Liquors will similarly begin requiring a license scan. For AJ’s, Oakdale, and Lincoln Liquors, the board voted to impose a three-day liquor license suspension; one day will be served within the next 30 days, and two days will be held in abeyance for 24 months to be triggered — along with other punishments — by a second offense.
Member Jay Kelly reminded owners that responsibility and accountability for violations rests solely on them and cannot be blamed on newly hired employees or other parties.
Main Street Liquors, which failed two compliance checks, is instituting a rule to deny service to anyone who looks under 35 and does not have an identification. Co-owner Pathik Patel said that he did attend the chief’s meeting and made his employees and partners aware of the upcoming checks; however, he acknowledged mistakes and took responsibility for the violations.
For the first violation, the board voted to suspend the license for three days, two of which will be held in abeyance. For the second violation, the board voted to suspend the license for seven days, with two days held in abeyance.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
