Just a few minutes drive down route 495, you can travel hundreds of years back in time at the Westford Historical Society and Museum, located at 2 Boston Road in Westford.
The Town of Westford offers a unique mixture of olden day, rural life and modern day living, which is celebrated at the Westford Museum.
The Museum is housed in the circa 1794 building that was originally the home of Westford Academy.
The Westford Academy was founded in 1792, and originally stood opposite the west end of the Westford Common, but was moved to the Boston Road location in 1916. After extensive renovations in 1975 by students of the Nashoba Technical High School, the building was dedicated as the Westford Museum in 1976.
The long tradition of academic excellence is celebrated at the museum with the Westford Academy Exhibit, which is one of the museum's permanent exhibits. Many of the antique classroom artifacts look right at home displayed in the museum since the building is their original home. This allows the public to get a true image of what life was like at this school hundreds of years ago.
The Westford Museum also houses several other permanent exhibits to enjoy.
The Graniteville Exhibit highlights the long history Westford shares in the Quarry industry.
The Westford Knight exhibit tells the tale of a crew of explorers that discovered America in 1398, 100 years before famed Christopher Columbus.
As the legend states, this crew explored regions of Nova Scotia and New England in the late 14th century. A stone remains of what is believed to be the grave of one of the fallen members of the exploration crew and it keeps this legend alive and well in Westord’s history.
Notable items from the Revolutionary War that pertain to Westford can be found in the American Revolution exhibit.
The Westford Museum also celebrates the importance of the small town doctor in history with the Westford Doctors Exhibit. Follow the practice of Dr. Benjamin Osgood who practiced medicine in Westford from 1812 until his death in 1863.
The museum also features rotating, temporary exhibits and changing online exhibits to ensure there is always something new to view from Westford’s history.
In keeping with the political climate we are immersed in with the upcoming 2020 presidential election, the Westford Historical Society and Museum is celebrating the Women’s Right to Vote with several upcoming events at the museum.
The Historical Society, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Westford and the Westford Cultural Council, have created a series of events that will explore the legacy of the 19th Amendment.
On Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., join Barbara Berenson with a 20/20 perspective on women's rights, featuring key developments in the women's rights movement from 1912 to 2020.
On March 6 at 7 p.m., enjoy a living history performance by Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presutti as she brings to life Harriet Tubman in “ I Can’t Die But Once.” Hear in Tubman’s own words how she impacted the women’s suffrage rights.
Enjoy the performance of “I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone” by Judith Kalaora on March 19 at 7 p.m. Learn how Lucy Stone, the first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree and the first woman in the nation to refuse to take her husband’s name, supported the equality of women and men. Hear her account of the struggle of women in the Boston area during the difficult time of women’s suffrage in America.
A one act play titled “I Want to Go to Jail” will be performed at 7 p.m. on May 22 at the Parish Center for Art, located at 10 Lincoln St. in Westford. This play will transport you back in time to 1919 quest for a final vote to pass the suffrage amendment.
Discover more about your own female ancestors on June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Westford Museum. Bob Oliphant and Patti Mason will share genealogical resources that are available to help you find your own family's part in the suffrage movement.
The Westford Museum is open Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
The museum office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
To find out more about the Women’s Right to Vote events, or to see a list of current temporary and online exhibits, visit www.museum.westford.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.