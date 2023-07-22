Town crier

This summer, there are several ways to experience our neighbor to the north — New Hampshire — and there’s no better place to explore the culture and history of New England than the charming town of Exe­ter. Located just 45 minutes from the Merrimack Valley, Exeter’s past stretches back to the earliest days of the United States.

Today, this former port is a bustling riverside hub, drawing young and old to its walkable downtown. Small shops abound, as do places to eat. Stroll through the streets and interact with local vendors as you discover surprises at every corner. Exeter is a destination throughout the year, and festivals draw crowds annually, including the UFO Festival, Powderkeg Beer and Chili Festival, and Am­erican Independence Fes­tival.

Live music is everywhere, and visitors can find a performance somewhere in town nearly every night.

Exeter is also a stop on the Seacoast Eat Local Summer Farmers’ Markets tour; the market rotates weekly between Exeter, Durham, Dover, and Ports­mouth, supporting diverse regional farms and food producers, expanding op­tions for consumers.

Exeter’s market sits on the banks of the Squam­scott River on the Swasey Parkway through Oct. 26, 2023 in the afternoons, making this an easy location to shop and walk along the flat riverwalk.

Nearby is the American Independence Museum which traces the early history of the American Rev­o­lution and offers both docent-led and self-guided tours. Visitors can explore the Ladd-Gilman House, built in 1721, and Folsom Tavern, built around 1775.

The Gilman name is pro­minent around town; na­tive son Nicholas Gilman ser­ved as a captain in the Con­tinental Army during the War for Independence and represented New Hamp­shire at the Constitutional Convention.

Visitors can view a re­pro­duction of the Dunlap Broad­side, one of the first printed versions of the Declaration of Indepen­dence — only 25 copies are known to exist, and the original is typically displayed during the museum’s American Indepen­dence Festival held annually in July.

The museum also offers mini camps for students and history-themed escape rooms. Another historic site to visit is the Gilman Garri­son House, built in 1709 by the Gilman family. Owned by Historic New England, visitors can explore the re­stored home and learn about its storied history.

Looming large over the town is Phillips Exeter Aca­demy, one of the oldest secondary schools in the country, established in 1781. The Phillips alumni list is long and storied, including Pre­sident Franklin Pierce, Face­book founder Mark Zucker­berg and author Roxane Gay. The campus combines historic and modern architecture, including a Louis Kahn-designed library (the second largest school li­brary in the world), and ser­ved as the inspiration for the setting of alumnus John Knowles 1958 novel “A Separate Peace.”

The grounds are also home to the Phillips Exe­ter Trail, a 30-mile loop winding through several nearby towns. An easier route is 2.7 miles and follows the Exeter River. Hi­kers and bikers will also want to check out the Hen­derson-Swasey Town For­est for 220 acres of recreational conservation land.

No matter the season, Ex­eter is a destination for history buffs and nature lovers alike.

For more information visit www.exeternh.gov.

