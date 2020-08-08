Dusty attics and old steam trunks make for an interesting find to the die hard antique lover, who is always out on the hunt for their next great find.
The perfect hunting ground for such treasures as a Queen Ann sideboard, a vinyl 45, or a milk glass pitcher can be found on a short drive down I-95 south.
The Norwood Commerce Center, located on 27 acres at 61 Endicott St. in Norwood, is made up of 14 “antique” buildings that at one time were part of a working mill.
This 165-year-old mill complex has now become the perfect setting for The Winsmith Mill Market. The antique market consists of more than eight shops with more than 100 vendors featuring all kinds of antiques that range in style from vintage to mid-century modern, and the vast size of the Winsmith Market allows for hours of exploration both inside and out.
There is truly something for every type of collector at the Winsmith. There are plenty of furniture vendors as well as books, clothing, jewelry, record albums, art and one of a kind items, with each vendor specializing in their own unique products.
The Winsmith Mill Market features several salvage and estate clean-out companies, selling the most recent of their finds with a mixture of furniture and collectables.
If home and garden is your primary focus, browse through The Ginger Bee or White Dog Vintage.
To add a bit of bling to your life, visit Attitudes, specializing in fine estate jewelry, handbags, designer items, and one of a kind accessories.
The Salvage Angel is an artisan market focused on repurposing used items to bring them new life and function.
The newly engaged couple may enjoy Channels Shabby Rose. They specialize in not only up-cycled furniture in french country and cottage chic styles, but they also have a large selection of vintage wedding dresses and clothing.
Future brides and grooms will also find help with wedding reception plans at Kadeema Designs and Rentals. Kadeema is a great source to find unique and antique items from various eras to rent for special occasions and events.
This mill mall is not just for antiques. It is also a collaborative of local artisans that cover a wide array of mediums, and is the home of the Norwood Art Association Gallery.
This non-profit group of artists, art collectors and art lovers support the local art community in Norwood, and is the backbone of the various artist studios that reside at the Mills.
One of the many different art studios is the Meg O Studio, featuring a mix media of both photography and paint.
The WovenSeas Weaving Studio features hand woven cloth items such as towels, rugs, and placemats. WovenSeas also offers educational opportunities with a variety of weaving classes.
Dale Broholm is the Senior Critic in the Department of Furniture Design at the Rhode Island School of Design, and has his personal design studio at the Winsmith, available for scheduled visits.
Also on site is Dina K. Photography Studio, Skyhouse Recording Studio, and Sign Languages Graphic Studio.
If music is your passion, the Windsmith Mill can also deliver a night of music and entertainment.
Located in the back of building 23 underneath the Mill, The Fallout Shelter is a video recording studio that is set up like a 1940’s nightclub, and has room for an 80 person audience.
Guests can watch the filming of a real music video, then enjoy an interview with the band. Ticket prices also include a light buffet and souvenir poster.
A schedule of bands and ticket prices can normally be found at www.grcpac.yapsody.com, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, there are no bands scheduled in the near future, but the Fallout Shelter encourages you to check back often to see if restrictions have changed.
The Windsmith Mills has recently reopened after a COVID-19 temporary closure of the market. The market is happy to once again welcome shoppers, but they do require that everyone wears a face mask.
Mill hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m., and artist studio hours vary. When visiting, keep in mind that the outdoor part of the market can be in direct summer sunlight, and the old mill buildings can become very warm on a hot summer day. Make sure to bring sunscreen and water, and wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as it takes hours to explore the entire market.
If you have never gone antiquing before, you may be surprised how much fun a day “on the hunt” can be. For those seasoned vintage shoppers, you will feel that familiar thrill of finding that “special something” that you didn’t know you needed, but now you can’t live without.
Even if you don’t buy anything at all, it can be a fun filled afternoon of browsing down memory lane when you see a clock just like the one your grandmother had, or find the dish pattern your great aunt used on special occasions.
For more information and events at the Winsmith Mill Market, or for latest COVID-19 information and hours visit them on Facebook.
