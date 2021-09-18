Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — At this week’s 10th Community Market of the season, Tiny Arms Coffee & Ce­ramics will be among al­most 40 vendors present. Based in a mill’s loading dock on Western Avenue in Lowell, Tiny Arms specializes in sustainable cof­fee and ceramics products.

Operated by Jon Santos and Kate Cutlip, Tiny Arms first began as a small ceramics company in 2019. Cutlip, who earned a degree in Industrial De­sign with a minor in Sus­tainability from the Pratt Institute, realized that a desk job would not be the right fit for her, in the wake of the current environmental crisis. Conse­quently, she shifted into ceramics.

Later, Santos decided to pursue his desire to ex­pand into a coffee rooster. After delays due to the pandemic, Tiny Arms moved into its current location, where they are open Wednesday through Sunday. Through their bu­siness, they aim to em­pha­size sustainability, transparency, and quality as they produce their products.

To shop or to learn more about Tiny Arms Coffee & Ceramics, visit their website: https://tinyarms.com. They can also be found on Facebook at Tiny Arms Coffee and on Instagram at @tinyarmscoffee.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will be held at Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thurs­day from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots across the street from the Recre­ation Center, across from the Field of Dreams Com­plex, and next to the play­ground. Handicap parking will be located in the small lot in front of the Recreation Center.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewks­bury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

