TEWKSBURY — At this week’s 10th Community Market of the season, Tiny Arms Coffee & Ceramics will be among almost 40 vendors present. Based in a mill’s loading dock on Western Avenue in Lowell, Tiny Arms specializes in sustainable coffee and ceramics products.
Operated by Jon Santos and Kate Cutlip, Tiny Arms first began as a small ceramics company in 2019. Cutlip, who earned a degree in Industrial Design with a minor in Sustainability from the Pratt Institute, realized that a desk job would not be the right fit for her, in the wake of the current environmental crisis. Consequently, she shifted into ceramics.
Later, Santos decided to pursue his desire to expand into a coffee rooster. After delays due to the pandemic, Tiny Arms moved into its current location, where they are open Wednesday through Sunday. Through their business, they aim to emphasize sustainability, transparency, and quality as they produce their products.
To shop or to learn more about Tiny Arms Coffee & Ceramics, visit their website: https://tinyarms.com. They can also be found on Facebook at Tiny Arms Coffee and on Instagram at @tinyarmscoffee.
The Tewksbury Community Market will be held at Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots across the street from the Recreation Center, across from the Field of Dreams Complex, and next to the playground. Handicap parking will be located in the small lot in front of the Recreation Center.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
