In spite of tremendous physical damage, Wilmington fared well in the hurricane of 1938. The storm with no name, the worst since 1869, ripped through New England on Sept. 21, killing 682 people. Wilmington had no fatalities and only minor injuries.
Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Cape Cod were all hit especially hard. The storm took an inland track and went up the Connecticut River Valley, hitting New Hampshire and Vermont.
Nowadays, hardly a day goes by in the summer and fall that the weather forecast doesn’t include some sort of news of about a hurricane. With swirling satellite images, radar tracking and reporters standing out in the wind and rain, the art of hurricane forecasting has come a long way.
Such was not the case 83 years ago. The hurricane struck almost without warning. There was knowledge of it, but hurricane forecasting in 1938 was mainly done by ground observers using radio, telephone and telegraph communication. The hurricane had been predicted to go out to sea. Instead it roared up the coast at a 70 m.p.h. clip. When it hit Long Island, N.Y. on Sept. 21, it still had 100 m.p.h. winds.
The following account of the hurricane was taken from a newspaper clipping, possibly from the old Wilmington Mirror:
Headline: Hurricane leaves trail of wreckage and death
Wednesday: The worst storm of its kind in history swept through New England leaving a trail of death and destruction mounting in the millions, much of it irreparable.
It will be days before the total amount of damage to life and property can be estimated as light and telephone wires are down. Street cars, trains and buses stood stalled as the storm rose in all its fury to 90 miles per hour, tearing up poles, trees and even houses.
Adding to the misery of the hurricane came floods, fire, tidal waves and breaking dams. Many persons were missing in the Cape Cod district.
Southern New England states were hit as hard as the Cape section. Martial law was declared in many sections. Militia were on duty in Woburn, North Adams, Fall River, Northampton, Somerville, Worcester, Lowell, New Bedford, Melrose, Everett, Stoneham and Springfield.
Parts of Conn. and Rhode Island were isolated as tidal waves pounded the coastline.
Deaths were known to be over 500.
Wilmington fared well in comparison with many cities and towns, although the damage is immense.
All available policemen and firemen were on duty, as were the veterans’ organizations, welfare workers and the W.P.A.
Debris is fast being cleared up by local organizations. A falling tree snapped off, sending half of its trunk through the roof of Mrs. Olive Oman’s house on Church Street.
The roof of the Lake School was torn off during the storm.
The Lake district was hard hit. Much of the damage is irreparable, as many camps and year round homes were partially or wholly destroyed by falling trees and poles.
A tree crashed on the roof of Mrs. Isabelle McMahon’s home on Middlesex Avenue, causing considerable damage.
Dr. MacDougall worked by candle light at the height of the storm on Wednesday, on a childbirth case of Mrs. Sullivan of Milligan Grove. Milligan Grove, one of the hardest hit spots in town, had to be cleared somewhat before the doctor could get to the house. Mrs. Brennan of Grove Avenue was removed to St. John’s Hospital Wednesday by officers McAndrews and Newcomb. Tree Warden Babine and his crew of 30 men cleared the way of poles, trees and debris to get the ambulance through.
Ernest Eames hurt his shoulder Thursday while directing a work party, cleaning up debris on Middlesex Avenue near High Street.
Joe Galka was struck by a flying limb while doing duty near the Reading - Wilmington line early Thursday morning. His hand may be broken.
Large plate glass windows of the Saltonstall headquarters in Wilmington Center were blown out.
For the first time in the history of Wilmington, seagulls landed on Silver Lake. Forced inland by the storm, the gulls adopted the lake as a haven.
It is estimated that well over 1000 trees and 250 poles are down in Wilmington.
One of the most interesting things about the whole calamity is the good natured way in which people have taken their misfortunes.
Another is a ride at night through the dark streets, to see the candle lights flickering in the windows, begging us back to the days of mother and dad and kerosene lamps.
