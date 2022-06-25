TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury North and Trahan School Reuse Committee met last week to continue the discussion about options for the soon-to-be empty North Street and Louise Davy Trahan Elementary schools. The schools will be vacant in January of 2023 when students move into the new grades 2-4 Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street, adjacent to the John F. Ryan Elementary School.
The committee is now chaired by Bruce Shick. Shick sits on the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee and takes over from former chairperson and Select Board member, Jay Kelly.
Resident Keith Anderson spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to offer support for affordable housing at both sites.
“We need affordable places for people to live in this town,” said Anderson.
Additionally, Anderson wanted to know about plans to keep the properties in good order.
“My family abuts one of the sites and I don’t want vandalism like at the old police station,” said Anderson.
Jayne Wellman, Select Board member, spoke as a resident and discussed decommissioning of the buildings and who bears the cost.
Right now, the school department owns the buildings. The buildings would need to be transferred to the town so the schools do not incur additional insurance costs, according to School Committee and Reuse Committee member Kayla Biagioni-Smith.
Wellman believed that the budget for demolition should come from the Elementary School Building Committee. Additionally, Wellman would like to see greenspace in the South Tewksbury neighborhood, suggesting that the Trahan location is already a busy, commercial area.
Assistant Town Manager Steven Sadwick attended the meeting to discuss Mass Affordable Housing and Tewksbury Zoning options with the committee. Sadwick received a list of questions from the committee and addressed them serially.
The North Street School resides in an R40 zone, which means its reuse, according to the Zoning Bylaw table of uses, would keep the 17 acre site residential, allowing for single family homes. Of the 17 acres, only 6.8 are buildable due to wetlands.
The Trahan site is in the South Village business district and only multifamily housing would be allowed on the 6.5 acre parcel, among other uses. No single-family homes may be built on the Trahan site.
According to Sadwick, the town has requested a demolition quote from Consigli, the contractor who just demolished the Center School as part of the new elementary school building project. The cost of demolition is a factor in any future use of the parcels, as the land value does not match the site preparation costs. Further, asbestos in the buildings adds a layer of cost for its removal and disposal.
Preservation of the playgrounds, which were built at the North Street and Trahan as community projects funded by CPA monies in 2016, was also part of the discussion. Implications for moving the playgrounds, were considered.
Much of the discussion centered on the town’s affordable housing position. According to Sadwick, if the town is above the state mandated 10 percent affordable housing inventory, then the town may accept or reject an affordable housing project at its discretion.
However, if the town is under the 10 percent, the town could be subject to a 40B affordable housing development in which the town would have very little control over the project. It should be noted that 40B means that a portion of units in a development are deemed affordable based on median income in the community.
40B is not government subsidized housing, rather the program was designed to create affordable living for municipal employees to be able to reside in the communities in which they work.
Other discussion by committee members included redevelopment of the site by organizations that serve vulnerable populations, including veterans housing for women. Sadwick shared that several organizations are being contacted to determined interest and also to assist in the viability evaluation of the sites.
During the meeting, it was discussed that the North Street School site may be considered as a location for a new lower elementary school to replace the Heath Brook and Dewing elementary schools. This option was part of a Massachusetts School Building Authority finding during evaluation of the schools as part of the Center Elementary School project, according to discussions during the meeting. There appears to be some question about covenants on the Dewing School parcel’s future as well.
The committee is preparing a survey for town committees to weigh in on the use of the parcels which it will release at a later time. The committee will meet again on June 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.
