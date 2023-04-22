TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2023, Tyler Trodden and John Regolino for receiving the April 2023 Hats Off Award.
The Hats Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Tyler Trodden, son of Kimberly and Christopher Trodden, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Cindy Brangiforte, for his commitment to academic excellence and for his willingness to go above and beyond to help his peers.
Highlights of Trodden's academic career at TMHS include a consistent spot on the Principal's List throughout his four years of high school, membership in the National Honor Society, receiving the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, and earning a spot in the top 10 percent of his graduating class.
Trodden is also the recipient of the “One Step Ahead” Award given by the Billerica Recreation Department and the TMHS Gold Card.
Outside of the classroom, Trodden puts his leadership qualities to good use on campus as the President of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Club and as an active member of both Student Class Council and the Principal Advisory Board.
He is also a participating member of Peer Mentoring and the International Club.
Athletically speaking, Trodden is a member of the TMHS track and field team and participates in Sunday Night Hoops.
Trodden enjoys giving back to his community by volunteering his time at community events such as Earth Day Clean-Up, the TMHS Applefest, College Fair, and at the St. William’s Church.
Despite having such a busy schedule, Trodden has managed to hold multiple part time jobs during his high school career, including holding positions as a busser at Al Fresca Restaurant, an aide at Bay State Physical Therapy, a camp counselor for the Billerica Rec Department, and as an associate at several retail stores.
John Regolino, son of Angela and John Regolino, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Jim Sullivan for his continued efforts and commitment to his TMHS school community, despite overcoming a recent family loss and the serious cancer diagnosis of a close family member.
Sullivan was impressed by Regolino’s strength and determination to help his family navigate through a difficult time, while continuing to be committed to his academics and school programs.
Academic involvement at TMHS for Regolino greatly revolves around his involvement in the TMHS DECA Program (Distributive Education Club of America), which encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions.
Regolino has been a member of DECA since 2020, and has held positions as DECA Treasurer, DECA Fashion Show Coordinator, and is the current DECA President.
His hard work and dedication to the DECA program has earned him the 2023 DECA ICOC Leadership Spot and a DECA State Championship. He is also a three time DECA State Qualifier.
Other academic achievements for Regolino include earning a TMHS Gold Card.
Regolino is also an active member of the TMHS student body community as a member of Mock Trial and Class Council.
Community service and volunteer work is a priority for Regolino, as he has volunteered at the “Taste of Tewksbury” event and at the TMHS Applefest fair in 2019.
However, Regolino is most proud of his fundraising efforts at the DECA Fashion Show where he, alongside Michael Sullivan, Sam Ryan, and Emma Jensen, helped raise over $20,000 to benefit the Meghan McCarthy Research Fund.
As for after graduation, both Trodden and Regolino plan to continue their education.
Trodden was accepted into eight different college honors programs, and ultimately decided on attending Emmanuel College, majoring in Economics to pursue a career in either Finance or Real Estate.
Regolino plans on attending Endicott College in the fall, majoring in Business Management.
Hard work and determination seems to be the winning combination for these two Hats Off award recipients. A combination that is sure to provide continued success for the future.
