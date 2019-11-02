As we begin to make preparations for the upcoming holiday season, many of us skimp on sleep as a way to have extra time to complete our ever growing “to do” list. This unknowingly puts ourselves at risk, as sleep is one of the most important, but often overlooked, aspects of healthy living.
Because sleep deprivation is becoming a rapidly growing problem in the United States, it is not surprising that November is National Sleep Comfort Month.
In the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, we make time for regular exercise, and try to eat a balanced diet during our busy day. Unfortunately, to compensate for not enough hours in the day to get things done, many of us cut back on sleep every night.
Studies show that a lack of sleep can affect the ability to focus and learn new concepts, and can cause forgetfulness and irritability.
Sleep deprivation can also cause weight gain. A lack of motivation and an increase in appetite naturally occurs when your body does not get the required sleep that it needs to function normally.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a minimum of seven hours a night for adults, and 8-12 hours a night for children.
But recent studies done by the CDC show that more than a third of Americans get less than six hours of sleep per night, putting people at risk for more frequent accidents, unproductivity, relationship problems, and health risks.
So how can you avoid the effects of sleep deprivation, especially at this busy time of the year?
Besides the obvious of getting to bed earlier, there are several things you can do to ensure a longer, more restful night of sleep.
Turn off all electronic devices at least one hour before bedtime. To avoid checking your email “one more time” before bed, leave your electronics in another room for the night. If you use your smartphone as an alarm clock, do yourself a favor and buy an old-fashioned alarm clock. They cost under $15, and the good night's sleep you will get by putting the smartphone away will be well worth the investment.
Create a ritual every night before bed. You probably know that this works well for children, but it also works for grownups.
Take a bath, have a cup of herbal tea, or read a book. All of these activities will not only relax your body, but also send a signal to your brain that it is time for sleep.
Regular exercise is very beneficial to the quality of your sleep, however, avoid aerobic exercise an hour before bedtime, as it may have the opposite effect on getting your body ready for sleep.
Stay consistent with your bedtime and wake time. Many people like to stay up late on the weekend, and sleep in the next morning to make up for lost sleep. On a regular basis, your body can not make up for a week’s worth of lost sleep in one night, so, all you really do is throw your natural body clock off, making it that much harder to get up for work on Monday morning.
The midnight snack is a healthy sleep “no-no.” Snacking before bedtime is detrimental to the quality of your sleep. Get in the habit of eating earlier in the evening. If you are feeling hungry late at night, it might just be your body telling you it is tired, and needs more energy to keep going. You most likely need more sleep, not food, to fill your body's cravings.
Turn the thermostat down at night. You will sleep better in a cooler room with an extra blanket on the bed, and you also get the extra bonus of energy cost savings.
It is also important to make sure your mattress and pillow are working for you and not against you.
The Better Sleep Council recommends replacing your mattress every 7-10 years, depending on comfort and support. So if you are often restless throughout the night, or wake up with aches and pains that you didn’t have before you went to bed, it might be time for a new mattress.
You would never walk around all day in shoes that didn’t fit you correctly, so don’t try to sleep all night on a pillow that is not right for you, either.
There are many different types of pillows on the market with different fillings and cooling technologies. Most pillows are made for a specific type of sleeper (side, stomach or back sleeper) and range in firmness. Don’t be afraid to spend some time in the store and try out pillows before you purchase to ensure a “good fit.”
Try to declutter your mind a half hour before bedtime. Don’t pay bills, go over your unfinished Christmas shopping list, or deal with a stressful work or relationship problem right before bedtime.
Avoid watching TV shows that are action packed, violent, or too mentally stimulating before bedtime.
If you suffer with ongoing sleeplessness or insomnia, you may want to consult your doctor or a sleep specialist to rule out any underlying health issues.
Don’t burn the candle at both ends this holiday season. Cutting back on much needed rest will only make you less productive, cranky, and reaching for another Christmas cookie more often than you would like.
During this National Sleep Comfort month, you can take time to enjoy the holidays by first making time for a good night’s sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.