TEWKSBURY — The town conducted a walkthrough of the DPW facility at 999 Whipple Road last Friday with members of the Select Board, press, and town management. Select Board members Todd Johnson, Jayne Wellman and James Mackey, along with Town Manager Richard Montuori, Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, and Department of Public Works superintendent Brian Gilbert toured the building to review the condition of the structure and plans for its expansion and renovation.
The DPW facility was built in 1962 and houses the highway, forestry, engineering, water and sewer departments and fleet maintenance operations for the town. The department is responsible for maintaining the infrastructure of the town, including over 150 miles of roadway, a sewer system, trees, buildings, the water treatment plant, and all other public works administration.
The building is long overdue for an upgrade and expansion. Other core facilities have already been addressed in the town such as the police station, town hall, library, senior center, along with the high school and new elementary school on Pleasant Street.
Given the growth of the town, the department has a multi-million dollar fleet of equipment and vehicles which service a variety of infrastructure needs for the community. Protecting that investment, according to DPW Superintendent Brian Gilbert, is a critical component of the need for expansion.
Town Meeting-approved purchases of equipment are now vulnerable due to the lack of fire suppression in the building. Gilbert also outlined that a wash bay is needed for all of the vehicles so that road salt does not destroy the very equipment that is keeping the roads safe. The wash bay would also be used for police and school department maintenance vehicles. Lack of adequate space means much equipment must be parked out in the elements.
Additional needs to be addressed in the new, upgraded facility are safe working spaces for fleet maintenance and air quality systems to keep diesel fumes out of the human spaces in the building. The DPW project is an expansion and partial renovation on land adjacent to the current building. Areas of the building have been improved using student labor from Shawsheen Technical High School in Billerica. Those investments will be preserved but new outbuildings and garage expansion is needed.
Gilbert described the deterioration of the building due to the lack of stormwater management, explaining that water runs off the roof and destroys the cinder blocks. He noted the irony that the DPW clears catch basins as part of its responsibilities but doesn’t have its own to prevent the building from being slowly destroyed.
Energy efficiency is another aspect of the project, and while the DPW does have some radiant heaters as part of a Green Communities grant, single pane windows, uninsulated garage doors which are not airtight, and a tar and gravel roof, along with cinder block construction are “bleeding energy out of the building,” according to Hardiman.
Lack of adequate lighting, crumbling cement and asphalt, tight truck parking, and lack of caged storage are all safety conditions that cause expenses elsewhere.
The project will be partially funded through reserve funds such as Overlay Reserve, Stabilization Fund, or Free Cash, with the remainder of paid for through debt service within the town’s General Fund and Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund budgets.
The project estimate is approximately $25-$30 million. The COVID pandemic, staffing shortages, supply chain and materials issues have caused costs to rise. The project is a combination of constructing a new facility and renovating and reusing parts of the existing facility.
