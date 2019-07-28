TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met briefly last week to approve permits and hear updates on ongoing projects.
Board member Robert Fowler was appointed as the Planning Board’s representative on the newly formed North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee.
David Schaufus came before the board with a family suite special permit request for 29 Hood Road. The board approved the permit
The board addressed a site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. Andy Street of Civil Design Consultants represented the developer ACC Realty. The project was originally designed for 20 units; however, amid concerns over density and building spacing, the number of townhouse units has been dropped to 18 spread over four buildings. The new design also requests fewer waivers.
A representative for an abutter raised concerns over drainage; the board took the comments under advisement. The board will continue the issue to the Aug. 5 meeting.
The board discussed new landscaping developments at Burger King on Route 38 next to the highway.
“The expectation from the permit holder and the board is that this will be done by Sept. 20, no later,” said chairman Steve Johnson.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5, 2019.
