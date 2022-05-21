As summer draws near, many will flock to the shores of Cape Cod for some much needed R & R.
There is no better way to spend a summer afternoon than enjoying a cool, ocean breeze and a great book.
Everyone knows Cape Cod has miles of coastal beauty to offer for the beach lover, but many are unaware the Cape also has a bounty of small, independent book sellers for the book lover.
Off the top of my head, I can think of at least 20 independent bookstores in the fairly compact area of the Cape.
Cape Cod measures approximately 70 miles in length, so that averages out to a small bookstore every 3.5 miles. That is quite a selection of reading material for such a small geographical area.
One might be so bold as to call Cape Cod a book lover's paradise, but let's save the dramatics for the literary material you will find when you embark on your own Cape Cod bookstore crawl.
While it is recommended that no book or bookstore be left unturned, there are a few stand out book sellers worth mentioning.
Nestled among the quaint gift shops of Chatham Center, you will find a literal hidden gem, The Yellow Umbrella, located at 501 Main St., Chatham.
Open since 1980, this little shop of books has been a regular stop for tourists and locals for over 40 years.
For such a small shop, The Yellow Umbrella offers a large selection of new books, children’s books, and vintage and rare books.
Customers are welcome to casually sort through the book selection in the store or, during nice weather, through the books displayed out on the sidewalk. This makes for a nice opportunity to take in the atmosphere of quintessential Cape Cod while you browse.
Also located on Historic Main Street in Chatham, specifically 432 Main St., you will find a two-story barn that has become a sanctuary for book lovers young and old alike.
Where The Sidewalk Ends is the name of this mother- and daughter-owned bookshop with an attached Annex specifically for children.
The children’s section carries an educational and imagination-rich book selection as well as engaging toys for young children.
The rest of the shop offers a wide selection of books and unique gift items set in a friendly, relaxed ambiance that encourages the leisurely book browser to stay. They also host a variety of events including book signing, literary luncheons and summer story times.
The Parnassus Book Store, located on Old Kings Highway Rt. 6A in Yarmouthport, is one of those places you almost stumble upon, rather than seek out and find. But for the avid book lover, this is well worth the effort to seek out and find.
A three-story, 19th century building, formally known as Knowles General Store, has been the home of Parnassus Books since 1961. This antique building makes for a perfect setting for the thousands of books you will find under this historic roof.
Parnassus offers new, old and rare books, as well as issuing specialty catalogs on a variety of subjects.
A favorite attraction for customers is the outdoor, discount Book Stall. It is a “help yourself” honor system where patrons are asked to make their purchase by leaving money under the door.
Best to clear your schedule the day you visit Parnassus, because you may be there for hours!
Books By The Sea, located at 1600 Falmouth Road in Centerville, prides itself on being a place for readers, writers and art lovers.
This is evident in their support of local authors and artists, offering public exposure through book signings, readings, and lecture events held at the store.
Books By The Sea features a wide selection of books, specializing in all things coastal and in finding out of print or hard to find books.
While shopping for books, you can also check out their new in store art gallery called Local Art By The Sea.
The gallery is a nice addition to the store's aesthetic, featuring works by accomplished, local artists whose mediums include acrylics, watercolors, and photography.
This year when you prepare for your summer retreat to Cape Cod, don’t forget the essentials: bathing suit, sunscreen, beach chair and a good book.
While most of these items can be found at your local big box store, skip the generic book department, and wait to make your book purchase at one of the many small, independent book sellers you will find on Cape Cod.
Not only will you be giving some much needed help to the local Cape economy, you can also entertain yourself for a whole day with a fun adventure of book hunting.
