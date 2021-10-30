TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2022, Madeline Anderson and Shreya Athalye, for receiving the October 2021 Hats Off Award.
The Hats Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Madeline Anderson, daughter of Kristen and Jay Anderson, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Kennan Daniels for her kindness, patience and concern for others. Daniels has watched Anderson blossom from a freshman on an IEP (individualized educational plan) to a senior taking AP (advance placement) English class with no accommodation requirements.
This achievement has proven that her own growth, confidence and hard work has helped her to achieve her current level of educational independence.
Highlights of Anderson’s academic career at TMHS include honors and high honors throughout her four year high school career, membership in the National Honor Society, and current enrollment in AP English and Composition.
Outside of the classroom, Anderson was a member of the youth soccer program for 11 years, and a member of the Tewksbury/Methuen High School swim team for two years. She also enjoys a wide spectrum of athletic activities including skiing, biking, hiking, water skiing, and soccer.
Anderson enjoys giving back to her community by assistant coaching for the Tewksbury Youth Soccer Program and teaching at the Tiny Tikes Soccer Program. She has also volunteered at the St. William’s Christmas Fair.
Despite having such a busy schedule, Anderson also works as a Migis Lodge childcare provider and camp counselor.
In her free time, Anderson enjoys playing the ukulele and singing in chorus.
Shreya Athalye, daughter of Prajakta and Prasad Athalye, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Dustine Puma for being a great inspiration to others. Her lively contributions in class highlight her maturity and willingness to help others.
Academic involvement at TMHS for Athalye includes membership in the National Honor Society, placement on the Principal’s list, and achieving an impressive 1430 on the SAT College Board test.
Athalye is also an active member of the TMHS student body community by holding the office of Secretary of Junior Classical League, organizing the Writing Club, and being a designer of the Yearbook Club. She is also an active member of the SADD Club (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and the International Club, which offers many volunteer opportunities.
Athalye is proud of her first place showing in the Tewksbury Art Show for a short film, and is enrolled in Indian Classical Music and Dance classes. She also enjoys writing poetry in her free time.
Community service is also a priority for Athalye, as she helped in the clean up efforts of Pine Cemetery and has volunteered at the TMHS Applefest fair three times.
As for after graduation, both Anderson and Athalye hope to continue their education.
Anderson would like to study Elementary Education and Psychology, hoping to one day become an elementary school teacher or a special education teacher.
Athalye has ambitious plans to get a Masters degree or a P.H.D. in Psychology, and possibly double majoring in Journalism or English, and hopes to one day have a career as a Clinical Psychologist.
Hard work and determination seems to be the winning combination for these two Hats Off award recipients. A combination that is sure to provide continued success for the future.
