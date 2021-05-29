TEWKSBURY — After a pause to in-person celebrations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tewksbury’s Memorial Day festivities look a bit more normal this year. Following the easing of statewide restrictions on Saturday, May 29, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade will take place this year. The events are the first major events held by the town in over a year.
The ceremonial memorial service will be held at Tewksbury Cemetery on East Street beginning at 9 a.m. Air Force Veterans Vincent Oliva and Randy Carter will be the guest speaker and master of ceremonies, respectively, of the Memorial Day Ceremony, with other speakers including local scouts and students.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., launching from the Ryan School. It will then travel south on Main Street (Route 38) from the town center, and will end at the Aubuchon Hardware plaza (next to Mac’s Dairy Farm). Over 80 groups are registered to march in the parade.
During the parade set up, as well as the event itself, several road closures will occur. Main Street will be closed at 8:45 a.m. and closures will continue until approximately 2 p.m. from Marshall Street to Livingston Street, including access to and from all streets that enter onto Main Street along the parade route. This will last until the parade passes through and the roadway is clear of participants and spectators. During this time, no traffic will be permitted onto or across these areas of Main Street.
The detour for Main Street (northbound) heading toward Lowell from the Wilmington line will be Livingston Street to East Street to Main Street. The detour for Main Street (southbound) heading toward Wilmington from the Lowell line will be Marshall Street to Whipple Road to Shawsheen Street to Main Street.
Pleasant Street will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. for parade set-up. Participants must adhere to arrival times and parking arrangements provided by their organizations. No vehicles, including parade participants arriving late, will be permitted to travel on Pleasant Street between the Ryan School and the town center once the road is closed.
Police officers will be posted at major intersections along the parade route to ensure safety and traffic control. Tewksbury PD is a Waze for Cities Partner, so updated traffic information and road closures will be accessible through the Waze mobile app.
The ceremony and parade will be broadcast live and available for later viewing on TewksburyTV.
