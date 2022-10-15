Fans of sand sculpture have another great event to add to their calendars. From October 7-10, Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island played host to Atlantis Rising, an international sand sculpture competition. While residents may be familiar with the Hampton Beach sand sculpture event, this newest entry creates additional reasons to travel to the beach and enjoy the artistry of sand.
Organized by the South County Rhode Island tourism council, the event started with teaser sculptures located around the area, heralding the inaugural event. Ten sand artists from around the world converged on Misquamicut to compete. The event is organized by Hampton Beach sand sculpture artist Greg Grady, Sr. and his family, known as the Grady Bunch.
Artists participated from Canada, Holland, South Korea, Missouri, New Hampshire, Florida, and the Netherlands. Most of the artists who participated are world champions in sand sculpting and are artists in other mediums as well. Some of the artists also participate in the June sand sculpting championship in Hampton Beach.
The Hampton Beach sand sculpting competition started in 2000 when local sand sculpture artist Grady was commissioned by the U.S. Mint to make a giant replica of the newly commissioned New Hampshire state quarter as part of a festival. The sculpture was so warmly received that Grady was inspired to create the competition at the beach the following year.
Sand sculptures are simply sand and water. The sculptures are sprayed with a solution of school white glue and water to keep them from eroding in the wind. However, rain is good for the sculptures, according to the organizers, because it keeps the sand moist. Sculptors use forms to help achieve the significant height of the sculptures, and also install wires around the creations to keep birds from landing on them and causing damage.
The competition is a timed event and artists have five days, eight hours per day, to work on their silica statues. They are provided with 12 tons each of a special flat-grained sand from a quarry in Rhode Island. The sand is more desirable due to its stability and compact form. The sculptures are not actually on the beach, rather along the paved walkway, so the sculptures are accessible to all.
A highlight of the event is the creation station, where children could play in the sand and learn how to build sculptures. The event had sand sculpting demonstrations, lessons, food trucks, bands, ice sculpting, and pumpkin carving. An Aquaman impersonator was also on hand for photos. Tickets were required for the event.
The sculptures will stay in place until removed by event organizers in a few weeks so there is still time to drive down and see these amazing works of art. Misquamicut Beach, 257 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly, Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.